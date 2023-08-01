The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has begun moving into its new southern regional border operations center. Sheriff Mark Dannels expects the center to be fully operational by October.
The center doesn’t have a name yet, but Dannels described it as a “one-stop special operations shop.”
The center will be a multi-agency intelligence-sharing operation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The Sheriff’s Office declined to specify which agencies will be involved.
“The purpose of the center is to have a common operations center for any crime with a nexus to the border,” said Dannels.
According to Dannels, the center is the first of its kind nationwide. The Sheriff’s Office will hose other agencies at the facility, but Dannels stressed that it would be a partnership among multiple law enforcement agencies.
Before leaving office, former Gov. Doug Ducey gave the Sheriff’s Office $5 million in grant funding to make the center a reality. The funding was used for the purchase of the building and other infrastructure costs, said Carol Capas, a sheriff's spokeswoman.
While Ducey granted the funding, Dannels said that Gov. Katie Hobbs has been briefed on the situation along the border and the intelligence-sharing goals of the new center.
Once operational, the center will house about 80 Sheriff’s Office employees. Funding for the day-to-day operations of the center will come from Cochise County. Dannels said the center will be a county asset.
The center is located in the West End of Sierra Vista. It has about 26,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of warehouse space where special operations equipment will be stored.
It will not be your typical Sheriff’s Office. Discretion is the goal. The building will not be marked as a sheriff’s location, nor will marked vehicles be parked out front.
The center will house most of the department’s border monitoring operations, including 24/7 video surveillance of the border, with one room dedicated entirely to camera footage.
The Sheriff’s Office installed cameras along the border with Mexico in 2017. The cameras do not cover the whole border. Dannels described them as being strategically located, based on apprehension trends.
He described the cameras as complementary to the border monitoring by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Dannels said the center will be part of a multi-state partnership with many local law enforcement agencies combating border crimes like drug smuggling and human trafficking.
He said the effort to combat border crimes has to be nationwide. Cochise County and the state cannot do it alone.
He highlighted last year’s fentanyl apprehensions as an example of why a center like this was necessary. A haul of 2.2 million fentanyl pills was seized in Cochise County alone last year, and 60 million were seized statewide.
“Fifty-one percent of the fentanyl in the country comes through Arizona. That is why we need a center like this,” said Dannels.
