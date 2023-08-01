The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has begun moving into its new southern regional border operations center. Sheriff Mark Dannels expects the center to be fully operational by October.

The center doesn’t have a name yet, but Dannels described it as a “one-stop special operations shop.”

