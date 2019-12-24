Sheriff Mark Dannels and members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office delivered Christmas gift bags to inmates Tuesday morning, Christmas Eve, to allow them to participate in holiday festivities.
The gifting program has been ongoing for the past several years as part of the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing effort to provide for those in our care and custody.
Sheriff Dannels said Monday, “This is a program that I look forward to participating in each year. The men and women who are in our detention facilities face challenges being separated from family, loved ones, and friends, with emotions more elevated during the holidays. We take steps to safeguard those who cannot be home for the festivities, giving them part of a celebration by serving a special Christmas meal and giving them a Christmas gift bag.”
We at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office understand that emotions are real regardless of where you physically reside, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve those who are less fortunate at this time than we are.
— Submitted by CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas