BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office contracts with the USDA Wildlife Services to address livestock protection issues within our county. Recently there has been an increase in calls for service related to aggressive/feral dog packs roaming in rural areas and causing injury and death to livestock and fowl. There have also been reports of dogs aggressively chasing people in one northern community.
The calls we are receiving describe injury to livestock which includes cattle having ears and tails torn off, as well as at least one report of a cow with fatal organ damage after the attack took the animal down to the ground. There are also reports of sheep, goats, and chickens being attacked by these packs which has resulted in the loss of life.
There are some indications that the packs are the result of animals being abandoned before joining with a hunt group similar to other predator species. We want to advise that any animal not on a leash and on private property chasing/injuring livestock or other animals which causes an economic loss is considered a health and human safety issue and can be dealt with using appropriate measures.
If a domestic animal is identified as part of the injury/death of livestock, the owner of the injured/deceased animal can file civil suit for restitution of up to three times the value of the animal and veterinarian fees.
We encourage you to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9500 if you are experiencing issues with feral dogs or if you have information about similar situations near you.