SIERA VISTA — A lot of students at Buena High School are rocking a new look, thanks to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier this week, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said his agency donated 2,200 blue and white lanyards, emblazoned with the name of his agency, to the high school. A new security policy requires that high schoolers' ID cards be visible at all times while in school, said Rebecca Bentz, spokeswoman for the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
The sheriff said Thursday that he has proposed donating lanyards to all of the high schools in the area and Buena was the first to jump at the opportunity. Dannels said the other high schools want them as well, and his office is just waiting for the student count and the school colors for each high school.
"We did them in blue and white for Buena's colors," Dannels said, showing off his own lanyard earlier this week. "It's pretty cool."
The sheriff — who coaches wrestling at Buena — said other coaches spotted his lanyard and asked if they could have one. Then the kids clamored for the lanyards too, Dannels said. When the Sheriff's Office learned that students would be required to wear their ID cards, Dannels approached the schools and offered to donate the lanyards.
He believes they help foster a positive relationship with the students.
"It shows the kids that we care," the sheriff said. "The cops aren't the bad guys."
At least four Buena High juniors — all 16 — were happily sporting them on Thursday, the first day of class.
"I think we all should be really grateful that the Sheriff's Office decided to give us these because I know a lot of people couldn't afford them," said Emma Bursik. "I was talking to friends who said they didn't have any yet, so I think it's really awesome that they donated all these to us."
Classmate Ethan Snyder said he likes the lanyard because it shows spirit and uniformity.
"I think it's kind of a form of school pride, Snyder said. "I support the Sheriff's Office just as much as I support the school."