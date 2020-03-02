A family of four hikers — including a 1-year-old girl — was rescued by Sheriff Mark Dannels and several search-and-rescue team members Sunday near the San Pedro House, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.
The family, which also included the the toddler’s mother, father and 9-year-old sister, were hiking Sunday afternoon along the San Pedro River when they got disoriented, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Luckily, the family had a cellphone and they called 911, Capas said.
About 18 people with the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were called out to the area.
In a Facebook post Monday, Capas said location coordinates were plotted and the rescue team set out to find the family.
But they had some help. The sheriff’s office helicopter, Geronimo also flew to the area, and Dannels, who was on board the helicopter, acted as the observer, Capas said.
The four hikers were spotted from the helicopter and the pilot looked for a place to land as close to the family as possible, Capas said.
“Sheriff Dannels hiked to the family and brought them back to the helicopter,” Capas said on Facebook. “The family was then flown to a landing zone and driven back to the San Pedro House.”
Family members were checked out by Search-and-Rescue Team members and emergency medical personnel and released, no one injured, Capas said.
One of the most important factors, Capas said, was that the four family members did not move from their location after they called 911.
“They waited for us, which is really good,” she said.
Dannels was more than happy with the outcome, but said people should always be prepared when hiking.
“We’re really glad we found the family safe and uninjured,” the sheriff said. “And we want to reiterate that preparedness is always the key.
“Anytime you’re hiking in our Arizona deserts and mountain areas, please be prepared with all necessary items,” Dannels added.
Capas said that would include water, proper footwear, adequate clothing, and always letting someone know where you’re going.