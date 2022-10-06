A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy involved in a shooting earlier this week didn't shoot the individual who had sparked the situation that prompted law enforcement to respond to a Whetstone neighborhood, investigators said Thursday.
While a post on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says "a deputy discharged his firearm" and "a male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the man was never shot and it's unclear why he ended up at the hospital.
The suspect has been identified as Emmanual Hansen of Whetstone. The deputy's identity has not been released.
The incident is being investigated by the Critical Response Team, which is made up of several law enforcement agencies, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. In this particular case, the Sierra Vista Police Department has taken the lead.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt confirmed Thursday that the suspect had not been shot.
The Sheriff's Office was called Tuesday just after 11 a.m. concerning a man who was trespassing at a property in the 2000 block of Calle Noveno in Whetstone.
The man, Hansen, left the area before deputies arrived but they later saw someone fitting his description at a location nearby, the Facebook post says.
When deputies approached Hansen, he had a large knife in his hand, investigators said. He refused to put the weapon down even after deputies ordered him to do so, the Facebook post says.
It's unknown whether Hansen lunged at deputies, but Capas said he was acting aggressively. Deputies continued to order Hansen to drop the knife, the Facebook post says, and "ultimately a deputy discharged his firearm."
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.
