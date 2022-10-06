A Cochise County Sheriff's deputy involved in a shooting earlier this week didn't shoot the individual who had sparked the situation that prompted law enforcement to respond to a Whetstone neighborhood, investigators said Thursday.

While a post on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says "a deputy discharged his firearm" and "a male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment," the man was never shot and it's unclear why he ended up at the hospital.

