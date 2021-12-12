COCHISE COUNTY — At an age when most law enforcement officers have long retired, 70-year-old Tom Alinen, the new chief of staff at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, is still putting on the uniform and looking forward to helping the agency surge ahead.
With the departure earlier this year of Mark Napier, the Sheriff’s first chief of staff, Sheriff Mark Dannels had to once again reorganize his department and determine who would best serve as his second-in-command.
Dannels didn’t have to look very far.
“ ... It opened up the opportunity for us to look internally as we reorganized. I’m a big believer that we want to look at the talent we have within the organization,” Dannels said recently. “I look at experience, proven leadership and education.”
The sheriff said Alinen, who had served in the Sheriff’s Office for the last seven years and started out as a cop longer than 40 years ago, was the obvious choice.
“I’ve worked with him,” Dannels said of Alinen. “He mentored me back in the day. I’ve watched him, I followed him in my career. Tom stood to the top.
“He has a master’s degree, 46 or 47 years in law enforcement and he was a former chief of police. Obviously he has worked with budgets, he has worked with personnel, he has worked with policy procedures. It was an easy pick. Plus, I have a trusting relationship. It’s very important to me.”
For years, the second-in-command position was known as the chief deputy. But that just meant the highest-ranking deputy in the organization, Dannels said.
The last person to hold that title was Thad Smith, who retired from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30, 2020. That’s when Dannels and his staff began looking at making some changes.
In a press release last year just before Napier started the job as chief of staff, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said the sheriff worked with members of his command staff as well as with other agencies to determine how to “modify and enhance the various vacant positions within the organization including the chief deputy slot.”
During the review process, Capas said Dannels and his staff noted that several sheriff’s departments nationwide were filling their second-in-command position as a chief of staff. Some of the individuals holding those positions are attorneys. Capas had said there were many people applying for the first chief of staff position who were not in law enforcement.
“I like the chief of staff title,” Dannels said. “Tom will oversee all personnel within our jail, the officers, the support staff, the volunteers. He is my assistant when I’m not there. He runs my operation on a day to day basis.”
Capas said Alinen will help move the department forward.
“It’s going to be a good thing. We’re excited about it,” she said.
Alinen could not be more thrilled.
A two-time police chief in Huachuca City and Sierra Vista, Alinen said he does not want to retire just yet because he’s having too much fun working.
“I was in Huachuca City as chief of police and I did two years there, then I went to Sierra Vista Police for 38 years and left there as chief of police,” Alinen said recently.
While at Sierra Vista Police, Alinen said he was recruited by Dannels. When he arrived at the Sheriff’s Office seven years ago, he was involved in various endeavors, including planning the regional communications center now known as SEACOM, microwave infrastructure for the county and obtaining a new radio system for the county.
“I was commander of special operations, then commander of field operations (at the Sheriff’s Office),” Alinen said.
He smiled shyly when he mentioned that he was also the Tombstone Marshal for a couple of months last year after Dannels asked him to fill the position until the new marshal, Jim Adams, was named.
“I was there just a couple of months. but I had the mayor officially swear me in,” he said.
Alinen said he’s excited about his new role. There’s a lot to accomplish.
“We have more horizons to reach, more projects to work on and I’m looking forward to getting those projects finished,” he said. “We have received a lot of bold ideas with the relationship that the sheriff has with the governor. We have several projects in the mix right now that we’re looking to finalize.”
He summed up his career at the Sheriff’s Office as “really good.”
“When I came over it was a totally different atmosphere from municipal law enforcement,” Alinen said. “It’s been a great learning curve to be in a county sheriff’s organization.
“We have some big projects we want to get done and (I’ll) basically finish out my career.”