BISBEE — If all goes as planned, the county’s registered voters will have the opportunity to establish a jail district and approve a half cent sales tax over 25 years in order to raise funds for a new county jail.
The existing facility is 40 years old and holds double the prisoners than its original capacity of 168. Over the past four decades there have been many improvements made to improve conditions for inmates and staff, but it has reached the point where upgrades in plumbing, power and technology can't continue.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw have been asking for help for the past seven years and finally the Board of Supervisors called for an election to leave the decision up to voters.
Approval of the ballot measure would raise the county sales tax from 0.5% to 1.0%, bringing the total with the state sales tax of 5.6% included, to 6.6%.
State money is already part of the picture. State Rep. Gail Griffin secured $20 million for the jail from the state of Arizona, contingent on the result of the special election May 16.
On Jan. 24, the Board of Supervisors adopted a jail district resolution which approved the ballot language for the election, followed by a clarification the election would be mail-in ballots only.
What is on the ballot?
The Jail District Question asks: Shall the Cochise County Jail District levy a sales tax for a period of 25 years at a maximum rate of not to exceed one half of one percent and will be used only for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing of county jail facilities and a county jail system. It is a simple yes or no vote.
Why a sales tax?
The Jail District is a special district that must be funded by tax revenue. The sales tax structure would effectively spread the cost of jail construction, maintenance and operations to all people engaging in commercial activity within Cochise County, resident or otherwise. The alternative would have been property tax paid solely by Cochise County property tax owners.
Is the tax permanent?
No. This vote is for the approval of a temporary half–cent sales tax for no more than 25 years.
What would the funds be used for?
Arizona state law sets the purposes for which funds may be used: acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining and financing county jails and jail systems. The resources would be used to invest in detention officer safety and the public safety of our community, provide help for the mentally ill and help the jail manage ongoing medical and drug addiction needs.
Was the public involved in the process to call an election?
At the request of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors launched a transparent public process to explore the county jail needs, improvements, and potential costs to the taxpayers. The Jail District Public Outreach Committee, made up of 15 individuals from throughout the community, worked together with public safety, public health professionals and finance experts to better understand the issue. The committee focused on officer and inmate safety, the criminal justice system, crime and immigration challenges, transportation challenges, changes in technology, modern court proceedings, mental health needs, medical needs, tax and financial implications and other factors. The members made a unanimous recommendation to ask county voters to make the decision.
What role do jails play in our public safety?
Cochise County has the main jail in Bisbee and two temporary holding substations, one in Sierra Vista and the other in Willcox. These three facilities are responsible for housing all arrests made in all of the county by both the sheriff’s office and local police departments.
These facilities hold inmates charged for everything from mental health-related issues to drug charges, juveniles charged with adult crimes, violent offenders and other crimes. Our public safety infrastructure relies upon these facilities to meet the needs of our citizens, our community, and our region.
The role of load car drivers, who transport undocumented immigrants picked up at the border to cities to the north like Tucson and Phoenix, add to the strain. While deputies have no jurisdiction over the immigrants, they can arrest the drivers.
What are the challenges of the current jail?
The Cochise County Jail is significantly outdated and faces safety concerns, power capacity issues, plumbing problems, technological problems, leaks, and other costly repairs. It was originally designed to house 168 prisoners, but over the years, it has been modified to hold as many as 302 inmates. A recent assessment of the Cochise County Jail found that the 40-year-old facility has lasted twice its expected life, but now faces maintenance costs that are estimated at several million dollars. Changes in the inmate population over the last 40 years have also led to a need for increased help for the mentally ill who are incarcerated as well as a growing population with ongoing medical and opioid needs.
Where can I find information on the new jail?
The construction of a new jail is a topic of great community wide concern. The CCSO will be engaging the public in a transparent process once the engineering, design and location site studies are underway. The funding of a jail district is the first step in this planning process because it will allow the county to determine the budget based on anticipated revenues.
Can Cochise County just renovate the existing jail?
Over the years, the current facility has been modified to incorporate basic technologies like internet to accommodate radio communications, and many other modifications to meet increasing federal regulatory requirements. Further renovations would be costly and would not address challenges to officer safety or space and staffing for 24–hour jail medical services.
Where can I learn more about the jail district and Jail District Public Outreach Committee process?
All of the meetings have been public and you can review all of the agendas, minutes and videos on the county website.
Are there other funds available to help reduce costs?
The county has received a $20 million investment from the state and a $2.2 million investment from U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, which are contingent on the county raising sufficient monies to fund the remainder of the new jail project. There may be other sources of funding available, but the sales tax increase is necessary in order to afford the new jail's estimated price tag of $100 million.
Visit the website at https://www.cochise.az.gov/864/Cochise-County-Jail-District for information.