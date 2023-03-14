BISBEE — If all goes as planned, the county’s registered voters will have the opportunity to establish a jail district and approve a half cent sales tax over 25 years in order to raise funds for a new county jail.

The existing facility is 40 years old and holds double the prisoners than its original capacity of 168. Over the past four decades there have been many improvements made to improve conditions for inmates and staff, but it has reached the point where upgrades in plumbing, power and technology can't continue.

