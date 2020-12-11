COCHISE COUNTY— The Sheriff's Office is searching for a Mexican national who has been missing for more than a month.
The man, 32-year-old Wilquer Enrique Reyes-Galvez, last contacted his wife in Mexico on Nov. 2, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The wife, who contacted the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 8, said Reyes told her he was crossing the border with a group and he was left behind. It's not clear whether he was still in Mexico or had already crossed into the United States.
The signal from his cell phone however, which the Sheriff's Office zeroed in on, was coming from Buffalo Soldier Trail near a concrete plant, Capas said.
"When we pinged his phone on Dec. 8, those were the coordinates," Capas said. "We did not find his phone."
Capas said she does not know what part of Mexico Reyes' wife was calling from.
The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team searched the area where the phone's signal came from, but found nothing, Capas said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 520-432-9502. Information received may remain confidential.