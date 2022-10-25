Stacks of shipping containers are being used as a temporary barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border in the Coronado National Forest area of Cochise County.
Once installed, the double-stacked containers will close a 10.25-mile gap not covered by the border wall. In the latest move by Gov. Doug Ducey, approximately 2,7000 containers are being placed in the 10.25-mile gap, at an estimated cost of $95,000.
“Gov. Ducey vowed in his State of the State address in January that Arizona will add physical barriers where we can, and he is keeping that promise,” C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s communications director, said earlier this month.
While the containers may seem a logical protective measure to some, their presence near Yuma and now in Cochise County is creating a rift between the state and federal governments.
According to a Capitol Times article by Howard Fischer, Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration by President Theodore Roosevelt “that gives the federal government control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border.” Known as the Roosevelt Reservation, it’s a stretch of land on which the governor has already placed shipping containers, with plans to erect more.
In a lawsuit filed on Friday, the governor contends that Roosevelt had no legal right to declare all the land along the border as property of the federal government without congressional approval. Brett Johnson, the attorney hired by Ducey, wrote that Roosevelt’s claim “conflicts with the state’s sovereignty of the land.”
Meanwhile, “officials from the Bureau of Reclamation are demanding that the state remove the double-high wall of shipping containers it has placed along a 3,820-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma,” according to the Capitol Times. A similar dispute is brewing in Cochise County between the Forest Service and state over the governor’s decision to close the 10-mile gap in the Coronado National Forest.
A call to the Forest Service by the Herald/Review Tuesday morning was not returned.
On Monday and Tuesday, shipping containers stored on leased land in Whetstone were being transported to the 10.25-mile stretch of open border.
“With this lawsuit, we’re pushing back against efforts by federal bureaucrats to reverse the progress we’ve made,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “The safety and security of Arizona and its citizens must not be ignored.”
The governor maintains that “lack of planning and action from the Biden administration demonstrates that border states like Arizona cannot rely on the federal government to ensure its security.”
According to the governor’s office, Ducey’s suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, is intended to resolve the state’s authority to protect its citizens, granted to it by the U.S. Constitution.
“By doing what it takes to secure our border, Arizona is doing the job that Joe Biden refuses to do,” said Karamargin, who noted that Ducey’s decision to use shipping containers for border security came after the federal government took two months to respond to the state’s request for a border barrier.
“In Yuma, it took 11 days to fill 3,820-feet of gaps with the double-stacked containers,” Karamargin said.
In his effort to convince the federal court that Ducey has the authority to place containers along the border, Johnson said the failure of the federal government to act “presents a public nuisance which the state is authorized to abate.”
Johnson said it starts with a constitutional requirement for the federal government to protect each state against invasion. Another provision allows states that are invaded or in imminent danger to “engage in war” without congressional authority.
Through the lawsuit, Gov. Ducey is seeking a court declaration “that the state has a constitutional authority to take immediate temporary steps … to stem the imminent danger of criminal and humanitarian crises related to the Arizona border.”
With the influx of cartel activity, fentanyl concerns and human trafficking, members of law enforcement support Ducey’s border protection efforts.
“I stand united with Gov. Ducey and his team to secure our border for the good of my citizens and this state,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a written statement. “Cochise County continues to be on the frontline of smuggling, and having support from our state and governor is vital to the protection and security of our citizens, which is supported by the drastic increase in our border-related smuggling and crime.”
Dannels also spoke of how the federal government is not prioritizing the southern border, thereby creating vulnerabilities to those living there.
“Absent the federal government, local and state governments must unite and work closely for those we took an oath to protect,” hr said.
Herald/Review reporter Lyda Longa contributed to this story.