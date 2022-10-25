Stacks of shipping containers are being used as a temporary barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border in the Coronado National Forest area of Cochise County.

Once installed, the double-stacked containers will close a 10.25-mile gap not covered by the border wall. In the latest move by Gov. Doug Ducey, approximately 2,7000 containers are being placed in the 10.25-mile gap, at an estimated cost of $95,000.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?