We’ve rounded the corner toward the end of another year. We are full into the holiday season as some people call it, and maybe it is because the holiday season began with either Halloween or Thanksgiving, depending on who you ask, and runs through New Year’s Day.
But to me, this is the season of Christmas. By now, Christmas movies and music are clogging the airwaves, and people are busy trying to find those coveted presents to share with their family and friends. Christmas tree vendors can be seen on almost any corner, and it seems Christmas decorations have been on store shelves for most of the last months now.
With all the excitement and the hustle and bustle of shoppers, you might be wondering what this has to do with the Farmers’ Market. Believe it or not, we all still eat on a daily basis. Where shopping for groceries might be on the back burner, it does come to mind when we start to plan the meals we will be serving to our guests for Christmas dinners. But not only is the market ready with vegetables, fruits, nuts, baked goods and such, it also has an abundance of crafts and other special items that you probably won’t find in any of the local stores.
Many people are under the impression now that the “crops” are in and the harvest is over that it is time for farmers to kick back and relax a little. On the contrary, farmers stay pretty busy in the winter. Even though the harvest for the summer crops is in, there are still the winter crops to take care of. Let’s also not forget the farmers with livestock. Cattle need daily feeding and dairy cows need milking, no matter the weather.
As technology advances and the demand for fresher produce rises, people are turning to winter farmers’ markets to keep that supply chain of fresh nutritious produce, meats, eggs and fruits coming. Farmers are responding to this demand by finding ways to grow their vegetables during the winter months. Some farmers have turned to innovative methods such as using unheated hoop houses, heated greenhouses or small “low tunnels.” These structures provide farmers with a way to protect their crops from snow, frost, wind and excess rain and even in some cases to allow for ways to control the humidity, moisture and temperature.
Greenhouses are not a new concept by a long shot. It is said that the Roman Emperor Tiberius, 2,000 years ago or so, designed the first known greenhouses out of his penchant for cucumbers. His greenhouse design consisted of special carts full of soil that could be wheeled into the sun and covered to retain the heat, thereby allowing his cucumber plants to keep producing through winter.
At one time, glass was used to build greenhouses, but that was labor intensive and not very cost effective. As the idea of greenhouses trickled down to the local farmer, glass jars were used to cover plants. Greenhouses pretty much died out during the Middle Ages. Greenhouses did make a comeback in the 15th century, but didn’t come of age until the 1960s when polyethylene plastic came along.
While greenhouses can solve the problem of growing crops during the harsh winter months, they need to be controlled. If you don’t try to control the environment in a greenhouse, they create a desert. They concentrate heat while preventing moisture from penetrating. Of course, the problem with wind, snow, and excess rain is solved, but the need for irrigation becomes essential.
Ultimately, farming is a job limited by available sunlight and heat, but barring the use of greenhouses and such, there are several winter crops that can be and are grown on local farms.
Most winter crops are either leafy vegetables or root crops. Low/short daylight levels, cool-weather precipitation and cold temperatures (and temperature swings) pretty much rules out some of the classic fruiting crops (tomatoes, melons, etc.) that generally are not cold-hardy.
Luckily, there are a few plants that will reach maturity during the cold-weather months, while others can make it through the cold winter months and sprout in time for a warm-weather harvest.
Garlic, a hardy perennial that has been used as a culinary and medicinal herb since the time of the Egyptian pharaohs, can be planted in the fall about six weeks before the first frost of the season for a healthy harvest in the spring or summer. Other vegetables to plant in the fall come in the form of hardy, leafy greens, like cabbage and mustard greens. These can survive whatever the winter months throw their way — even snow, rain and ice-cold temperatures.
The weather here is great for a “cool season” winter garden — lettuce, radishes, broccoli, peas, onions, cabbage, spinach, turnips and Swiss chard, for example. Not to mention beets and leeks.
The cool season runs from September through March, roughly, though some vegetable plants can remain productive until May or even June, says master gardener Debra Milton, who is associated with the Cooperative Extension of the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Take cabbage; it is known to thrive in frost and is ready to pick come winter. Cabbage is commonly harvested in November once it’s been sweetened a bit by frost. In mild areas, however, it’s possible to leave healthy cabbage plants growing for a winter crop harvest in December or even January. Cabbage takes an average of 50 to 80 days to grow. Being a brassica, this crop should be planted in the ground almost 10 weeks before the first frost for a healthy winter harvest. The word cabbage comes from an anglicized form of the French “caboche,” meaning “head,” but the Celts of central and western Europe had a lot to do with the popularization and distribution of cabbage as a food. Even so, it is acknowledged that eastern Mediterranean and Asia Minor is the place of origin of the species. The Romans are credited with introducing cabbage into Europe, but it is probable that the Celts introduced it even earlier. The Celts had invaded Mediterranean lands repeatedly from about 600 B.C. to the beginning of the Christian Era, reaching into Asia Minor around 278 B.C. They also reached into the British Isles before the Romans did.
Sunlight and moist soil will help grow healthy kale for a winter harvest. Kale, first cultivated in the eastern Mediterranean and Asia Minor beginning in 2,000 B.C., was used as a medicinal food source and to treat bowel ailments. Kale should be planted by late September; however, great success has been achieved seeding it year-round. It is just slower to germinate and grow once winter arrives. Kale was seen as more of an ornamental in the U.S. 20 years ago, but the desire for more nutritional value brought kale to the forefront as not only an ornamental, but also a highly nutritious edible vegetable.
The aforementioned winter produce crops are only the tip of the iceberg (also a winter crop, sorry for the pun) when it comes to winter crops. Others include such plants as arugula, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, chard, garlic, kale, lettuce, onions, radishes, spinach and turnips that all can be planted in September and October to produce crops next spring and summer.
When you start planning your Christmas family dinner, or when you take a bite of an apple or slice up that squash or zucchini for your favorite dish, it will be easy to appreciate the food without thoughts of the hard work that was put into growing the items you just ate. Our farmers make it their priority to grow and sell fresh nutritious food for you. This food would never make it to your table without their hard work and dedication.
Any given day, our farmers are out in their fields working their tails off to grow our food. But it isn’t as easy as planting a seed and watching it grow. Ultimately, farming is a full-time, extraordinarily consuming job that requires only the most dedicated and passionate people. Most farmers don’t get weekends or holidays off because the crops won’t take care of themselves and the animals can’t feed themselves. Growing food and raising animals for food consumption are no easy task, and we owe a great deal of appreciation to those whose dedication keeps us well fed.
Being a farmer is not glamorous; it’s not even really a job, it’s more of a lifestyle.
In the end, for our farmers to survive and thrive, we need to keep them in mind when we plan for our daily and even our holiday meals. The Farmers’ Market fosters connections between farmers and you, the eaters. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and hearts as we remember the reason for the season and rush to get everything just right for your family and friends to enjoy.
As always, SNAP vouchers can be used at some of the vendors booths, as well as Double Up tokens for exchange for fruits (Estrada Citrus from Mesa is back) and vegetables. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens (unlimited amount right now).
SNAP vouchers can be used at some of the vendors booths, as well as Double Up tokens for exchange for fruits and vegetables. You can use your EBT card at the info booth for SNAP vouchers and Double UP tokens.
