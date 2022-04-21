Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sierra Club is looking for volunteers to help monitor the water quality of the San Pedro River during the summer months.

The Sierra Club will train volunteers who have not participated before.

Data gathered helps resource managers make better decisions about the San Pedro River.

Those interested should meet at the San Pedro House at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9. Teams will disperse to monitoring locations from there.

Dates for the remainder of the year will be June 6, July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 24.



Tags