The pace of electric vehicle ownership is growing fast around the country and the state of Arizona is seventh in the nation in electric vehicle registration.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation there are approximately 41,000 electric vehicles registered in the state out of a total of 7.5 million vehicles.
There are 1,300 charging stations across the state and about 40,000 nationwide.
The vast majority of charging stations in Arizona are in Maricopa County, and while it’s hard to pin down just how many are in Cochise County, Liberty Access Technologies, a leading EV charger company, reports there are four in Sierra Vista, one in Douglas, one in Willcox, one in Benson, one in Bisbee and one in Tombstone.
In an effort to meet the needs of electric vehicle drivers and to encourage more interest in EV ownership, the state is set to receive $76.5 million in federal dollars over the next five years through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. An influx of $5 billion recently was made available for the deployment of publicly accessible EV chargers along alternative fuel corridors.
The stated goal of ADOT is to “deploy a network of EV fast chargers to reduce range anxiety and encourage EV adoption by more users."
Fast chargers can charge some EVs to 80% in about a half hour and have various power levels.
A plan known as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program has been developed to help strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability, according to ADOT, which held an online forum and survey to get input from Arizona citizens.
This month the state will submit its plan to the Federal Highway Administration to organize the placement of charging stations along its freeways. ADOT has selected Tucson-based design and engineering consultancy firm AECOM to develop a statewide plan for developing the charging stations.
One of the primary goals is to place EV charging stations along highways that are designated alternative fuel corridors, which include Interstate 8, I-10, I-15, I-17, I-19 and I-40. Additional corridors can be added in the future, according to ADOT.
The plan is moving quickly, and ADOT anticipates some existing stations to be upgraded to fast chargers before the end of the year. The first new stations will likely start to be available by early 2024 and will continue to be built over a few years.
The stations will be spaced approximately every 50 miles and be located within 1 mile of freeway exits. The range of electric cars has increased with battery technology in recent years, and it is not uncommon to see new electric cars with an effective range of more than 200 miles on a fully charged battery. Gas powered cars typically have a range of about 400 miles per tank of gas.
Cory East, manager of Key Accounts, Agribusiness and Energy Management for Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, said the ADOT plan should benefit Cochise County by making EV charging stations more numerous and available.
“ADOT’s alternative fuel corridor runs right through our service territory along I-10," he said. "Part of owning an EV is planning ahead and knowing where you can stop to recharge. Having charging available in our service territory will certainly give our members who drive EVs more options as well as allowing visitors passing through our service territory the opportunity to stop in our towns and see what great things we have to offer."
The city of Sierra Vista is moving forward with its own plan to install EV charging stations and wants to have several new stations installed in the city by December.
The city’s initiative is part of an overall plan of the city council to increase sports tourism, and eight charging stations are planned at several sports complexes, including Domingo Paiz, Stone Field, Cyr Park and the public library.
“Sports tourism efforts have been very successful in bringing visitors from Tucson, Phoenix and further away for tournaments, and as electric vehicles have become more popular more people want to drive their vehicles here," said Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough. "But you cannot drive to Sierra Vista from Phoenix and back on one charge.
“The plan is part of a two-year strategic plan of the Sierra Vista City Council, and one of the goals they set was looking at different technologies and partnerships that were relevant to economic development and they specifically mentioned electric chargers.”
East agrees that more charging stations benefit local people, but also visitors to the area.
“As more and more of our members get EVs, more charging stations provide more areas for them to charge their vehicles, and that’s definitely a good thing," he said. "It will hopefully attract others not living in our service territory and help them feel more comfortable visiting Sierra Vista. We look forward to new visitors who might not have made the drive before because they didn’t have anywhere to charge their vehicles when they got here.”