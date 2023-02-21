SIERRA VISTA — What could be better in a Bicycle Friendly Community such as this one than setting up repair stands along strategic spots where cyclists can fix their rides in case of a mishap?
That's what Sierra Vista has done with the sleek bicycle repair stands it installed earlier this month on the city's multi-use path along the Country Club Fitness Loop.
While there are only two such repair stations at the moment, the city plans to install more in the future, said John Healy, with the Parks, Recreation and Library Department.
And for a city like Sierra Vista, which received the coveted designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community in 2017, the repair stations are ideal for the multitude of cyclists who either live in the municipality, or frequent it to take advantage of the miles of winding multi use paths.
Healy said he and others with the city's Parks, Recreation and Library Department thought the repair stands were a natural fit for Sierra Vista.
"Every year around budget time (February-March) we get together in the Parks, Recreation and Library Department and talk with our managers and director about ideas that enhance the community" Healy said. "We can openly brainstorm and throw ideas on the table. We use the city council’s strategic objectives as a guide. Sierra Vista has a huge cycling demographic and we thought that these stations would be a great enhancement to our wonderful MUP’s that we have in the community."
The two repair stations installed thus far were put in on Feb. 3. They're located at each end of the County Club Fitness Loop — one on Avenida Cochise just East of Copper Sunrise, the other just off Buffalo Soldier Trail south of Coronado Drive.
There are plans for more, Healy said, probably at Sierra Vista Skate and Bike Park, the dirt bicycle pump track, Garden Canyon Linear Park, and other sections of the city's multi use path.
The black stands/stations are equipped with several tools and also a silver air pump.
The stations were purchased through M&M Cycling with money from the Parks, Recreation and Library budget, Healy said. Each one cost just over $1,700 - $999 for the stand and $724 for the pump assembly, Healy said.
The repair stands did not have to be approved by the City Council, but were included in the overall budget that was adopted by the panel, Healy said.
Sierra Vista was granted the Bicycle Friendly City designation in 2017 and it was renewed in 2021, said city spokeswoman Judy Hector.
There are 496 communities across the U.S. that achieved the designation, but only 11 of those are in Arizona, Hector said.
Sierra Vista applied for the honor in 2010 but its amenities weren’t quite up to snuff, Hector said. With more multi-use paths laid down, and some "incredible community support," city officials reapplied and earned a bronze designation in 2017 from the League of American Bicyclists.
“This isn’t an easy designation to earn,” said Hector, who spearheaded the 2016 effort and 2021 renewal. She said the city’s designation expired in 2021, but it reapplied and earned another bronze designation valid through 2025.
While Hector took the reins for getting the applications submitted, she didn’t do it alone.
In addition to input from cycling advocates, various departments "provided key insight and effort, such as installing multi-use paths, posting signage, gathering data, and helping author portions of the 30-plus page application."
Hector said the League of American Bicyclists rates cities/towns based on their applications and, if awarded, communities earn one of four “friendliness” levels, ranging from bronze to platinum, and hold that designation for four years.
She also said Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Library departments contributed heavily for the designation.
"The Department of Public Works plays a key role in the city’s designation, as they plan, build, and maintain multi-use paths, sign designated bike routes, and help install bike racks provided by the Cochise Bicycle Advocates," Hector said. "The Parks & Recreation Department has been instrumental in creating and maintaining bicycle amenities, such as the Bike & Skate Park, pump track, Borrow-a-Bike program, and installing the new bicycle maintenance stations."
Because of the city's dedication to cycling, Sierra Vista is now the home to the El Tour de Zona, a three-day bicycling event that attracts nearly 1,000 bicyclists to Cochise County.
The 2022 El Tour de Zona drew about 1,320 people to Sierra Vista, generating a local estimated economic impact of more than $1.5 million, Hector said.