SIERRA VISTA — It might not rival Seattle's world-famous Pike Place Farmers Market, but the Sierra Vista Farmers Market has earned top marks as one of Arizona's best open-air markets, showcasing an impressive collective of local farmers and craftspeople under one figurative roof.
Considered by scores of out-of-town visitors as a gem tucked away in the southernmost part of Arizona, the market has been rated the ninth best overall farmers market in the Grand Canyon State by an international online travel company.
Tripadvisor, which operates a website and mobile app with user-generated content, rated the venue one of the state's top 10 farmer's markets.
Though considerably smaller compared to bustling big-city markets, the Sierra Vista Farmers Market — like the tiny engine in Watty Piper's childhood classic, 'The Little Engine That Could' — been consistently chugging along, thanks in part to the management and promotional skills of market manager Winnie Struse. For the last three years since she took over the position, Struse's efforts has helped market patronage steadily grow along with recruiting new vendors.
And it's still plugging away with an attractive display of vendors under colorful canopies spread over a park-like setting in the middle of the city at Memorial Veterans Park on E. Fry Boulevard, drawing easy-access for visitors who not only rave about the venue but spread the word about the market.
"The variety of booths was amazing," one reviewer wrote to Tripadvisor, which had 463 million average monthly unique visitors in 2019 and drew 90.2 million visits last year. "From fresh, baked bread, to live llamas, we soaked the smells and sights in. The market is a gem."
A host of other comments echoed similar sentiments with glowing reviews.
"We have visited farmers' markets across the country," another wrote Tripadvisor, which gave Sierra Vista's Farmer's Market a 4.4 rating out of 5 based on 60 reviews. "Two were larger, but not better; none exceeded the quality of this market! The produce is stunning!"
It's not unusual to find people from Tucson who come to the market on Thursday, leaving with sacks of produce, baked goods and handmade soap.
"It really is an awesome small-town market, with an absolutely great atmosphere," said Tucson-based Laura Neilson, who comes to see her daughter and grandchild each week and shops at the farmers market. "There's just about every single thing you could ever want to find in a big farmers market except the crowds. Plus the vendors always give you big smiles and go the extra mile on just about everything. I usually hate food-shopping, but I love coming here. Sierra Vista is really fortunate to have such a well-run farmers market. It's really a special place."
Nationwide, farmers markets have become vital mainstays in local communities from Maine to California with more than 8,600 spread across the U.S, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. In the last quarter of a century, they've evolved into an important resource for American communities and have become a centerpiece for household grocery shopping, providing local alternatives to corporate food production by giving shoppers access to fresh, locally-raised foods.
And for many, they've also become a regular, weekly meeting place to socialize and establish new friendships.
For Struse, who knows a thing or two about home-farming — she still operates a produce booth at the market she began 13 years ago along with Backyard Gardening & Growing, an online journal about growing garden produce in southern Arizona — every Thursday is showtime.
"I really love this," she said. "It's definitely a challenge, especially in the winter when summer-grown produce becomes less and the number of vendors sometimes decreases."
What makes the Sierra Vista Farmers Market a vibrant, weekly event that draws rave reviews is partly because of its management. Struse's skills in overseeing close to 50 vendors — along with her ability to bring in new ones — has helped transform the small, open-air venue into one of Arizona's top-rated farmers markets.
"It's hard to come by new growers," she said, "but I like trying to get different stuff from different vendors into our farmers market as much as I can."
To do that, Struse tries to recruit vendors at other farmers market she thinks would be a good fit for Sierra Vista's market.
"I have our Backyard Gardening & Growing produce booth at other farmers markets, and I'll go and invite other vendors with interesting stuff to try at ours," she said. "A lot of times it works out well for the vendor and for our farmers market. I also try to encourage home-growing as much as possible."
Struse also knows how to promote the market by keeping the community informed with weekly updates on its website without missing a beat. A lengthy, weekly article written by 'Uncle' Ralph Wildermuth showcasing a vendor with an in-depth history of the vendor's product — complete with quirky historical facts (according to 'Uncle' Ralph, cotton candy was invented by a dentist, of all people) — is published each Wednesday in the Herald-Review, geared towards engaging the public with the market.
Wildermuth, a market vendor selling microgreens for the last 1 ½ years, has noticed positive changes at the market, including improved signage closer to Fry Boulevard.
“When I first started, many vendors were complaining that the market wasn’t getting any advertising or coverage,” he said. “Articles were written in the paper for a while, but they stopped.”
He asked Struse if he could write some, and when she gave him the go-ahead, his articles have since become mainstays in Wednesday’s Herald/Review. He said the feedback from vendors about them has been increasingly positive.
“Many tell me people purchased their product because they read about it in the article,” he said.
Not many market managers go to similar lengths as Struse in touting a community farmers market. But like any exceptional business manager, she knows you just don’t turn the key, open the door and expect results; you have to make your business special enough to gain repeat customers.
She also knows that people just don’t pick up their cell phones to give glowing reviews on sites like Tripadvisor, whose app was among the top 10 travel apps in 26 countries this year, unless you have created something remarkable enough that they feel compelled to spread the word
But it’s not just shoppers who praise the market. Widermuth said half the vendors are from Tucson, Elfrida, Willcox and places beyond.
Why drive so far to sell goods for four hours on a Thursday?
“Because they all say it’s a great market here, one of the best they’ve ever worked,” he said. “Many have their regular Saturday farmers markets so this one gives them another day of sales.”
For Struse, keeping the Sierra Vista Farmers Market squarely in the community's mindset will always be a challenge, partly because vendors often come and go as well as the seasonal changes in produce.
But because she believes that farmers markets are the backbone of a community and a resource it should never be without, it’s a challenge that has reverberated into making the Sierra Vista Farmers Market one of Arizona's top-rated venues.
"It's my passion," she said.