SIERRA VISTA  Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman said he would decide whether the extreme DUI case of Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre should be tried in Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct Five, his decision depending on the pleadings filed by parties on both sides of the matter.

In a brief telephone interview Thursday, Curfman said the case would normally be tried in his courtroom since McIntyre was arrested by Sierra Vista Police the morning of Jan. 28 for super extreme DUI. The offense is a first class misdemeanor in Arizona.

