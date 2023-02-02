SIERRA VISTA — Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman said he would decide whether the extreme DUI case of Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre should be tried in Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct Five, his decision depending on the pleadings filed by parties on both sides of the matter.
In a brief telephone interview Thursday, Curfman said the case would normally be tried in his courtroom since McIntyre was arrested by Sierra Vista Police the morning of Jan. 28 for super extreme DUI. The offense is a first class misdemeanor in Arizona.
But there are several issues that must be factored into the decision, Curfman said.
McIntyre will likely hire his own attorney, Curfman said. It is highly unlikely that he would be prosecuted by someone from his own office, so an outside prosecutor must take on the case, Curfman said.
Additionally, the case could be heard by an outside justice of the peace if Curfman feels that there is a conflict of interest if he hears the matter.
The case could remain in Sierra Vista's Justice Court, or it could be referred to another justice court outside Cochise County, Curfman said.
"We would have to see what the pleadings are as those come in," Curfman said referring to motions that are expected from McIntyre's defense and the outside prosecutor who is given the case.
McIntyre, 50, was stopped on Jan. 28 at about 2:15 a.m. after Sierra Vista Police Officer Paul Clark saw the driver of a 2016 Cadillac conducting the vehicle in a manner that implied the person was impaired.
When Clark drove up behind the vehicle, he noticed from its license plate that it was McIntyre's car, an incident report shows.
McIntyre's Cadillac was impounded and he was taken to the Sierra Vista Police Department where he took a breathalyzer test. He blew more than twice the legal limit allowed in Arizona and was charged with super extreme DUI, police said.
In a statement released by the city hours after the incident, McIntyre said he was disappointed in himself, but was more upset with the look of disappointment in the faces of the officers who arrested him.
Clark told McIntyre at least twice during their encounter that he was disappointed in his actions, the police report shows. Police Chief Adam Thrasher expressed the same feelings.
Police gave McIntyre a court date of Feb. 16, but that could change based on the circumstances of the case, court and law enforcement officials have said.
Curfman said the charge of DUI does entitle a defendant to a trial.
Arizona law calls for a mandatory 30 consecutive days in jail for anyone convicted of super extreme DUI. There is no eligibility for probation or suspended sentence and the individual also must pay a fine of $2,500.
McIntyre told the Herald/Review last week that he would be meeting with his team at the County Attorney's Office to determine the best path to take for both the office and the county.
