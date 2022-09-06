SIERRA VISTA - There are likely more victims of an 80-year-old man who detectives say molested minors and exploited them, police said Tuesday.
Jay Herbert Anderson was arrested Sept. 2 by Sierra Vista Police and charged with child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.
The arrest came after a two-month investigation, but a police spokesman said Tuesday he did not know how long Anderson had been involved in such activity.
"We definitely believe that there are more victims out there," Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said Tuesday.
Police said their query was launched after someone told police that they were aware of "several victims of child molestation" concerning Anderson.
Additionally, detectives spoke to other individuals who saw "child sexual abuse material on specific digital media owned by Anderson."
Borgstadt said he could not comment on who the witnesses are, how they saw the materials or how they knew about Anderson's involvement with children.
After obtaining a search warrant for Anderson's house on Essex Drive, detectives seized evidence of sexually-related crimes against children, enough to book the suspect on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation, police said.
Anderson is being held at the Cochise County Jail without bond.
Anyone who believes they were victimized by Anderson, or knows anyone who was, is asked to call Sierra Vista Police Detective Jessica Ferrel, 520-452-7500.