Jay Anderson

Jay Herbert Anderson

 CCSO photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA - There are likely more victims of an 80-year-old man who detectives say molested minors and exploited them, police said Tuesday.

Jay Herbert Anderson was arrested Sept. 2 by Sierra Vista Police and charged with child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tags