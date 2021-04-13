SIERRA VISTA — This is the week to honor those who work daily answering the call when someone is in distress.
All over the country emergency dispatchers — dubbed headset heroes — are being remembered and hailed during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
And the dispatchers who work at the Southeastern Arizona Communications are part of that cadre of individuals whose job puts them in contact with people when they're usually at their worst.
The job is challenging and difficult, says Sierra Vista Police Cmdr. Chris Hiser, the interim director of SEACOM, but for dispatcher Rob Satterfield, it's all about being the calming voice on the other end of the line.
"I enjoy it," said Satterfield. "There's something that draws me to it."
Satterfield is not a full-time dispatcher. He works as a computer technician for the Sierra Vista Unified School District, a job he's had for 30 years. Being a dispatcher is a passion he took up as a volunteer, then as a part-timer, also 30 years ago.
On Tuesday, he looked around the SEACOM center and said it's the people who surround him that make the already challenging work that much easier.
"I've learned everything from everyone here," he said.
Satterfield, the father of three children, said he thought about becoming a cop when he left the Army 30 years ago, but he had a bad knee. He still wanted to give back to the community.
"I started volunteering as a dispatcher and it's been going since then," he said.
He chuckled when comparing the computer technician job to the dispatcher's. One deals with machines, the other with human beings. He said being a dispatcher is a lot more stressful.
"It's almost always their worst moment," Satterfield said about the people he talks to as a dispatcher. "You try to fix that if you can by being the calming voice on the other end, if you can.
"But sometimes that doesn't work and that's what you go home with. But you have to let it go because you won't last. That's why I do it part-time and not full-time. I would have burned out a long time ago. I don't know how they do it full-time."
Amy Bryan does it full time and has for the last year and a half. She agrees that the profession is a tough one, "not for the faint of heart."
But it is a fulfilling one, she said Tuesday.
"I've always wanted to be a dispatcher," said Bryan. "I wanted to be the calm voice helping people get through. I do love helping my community."
Bryan said the job has become even more rewarding since dispatchers were allowed to give callers CPR advice, as well as other life-saving techniques.
"I think it's rewarding where I've had a call where I'm giving CPR and a person starts breathing again, you can hear them talking again," Bryan said. "It's a crazy adrenalin rush."
Raised in Sierra Vista, Bryan said one of the challenges of the job is that she sometimes recognizes the people who are calling for help.
But as tough as the job can often be, Bryan said she is fulfilling her childhood dream of wanting to help people.
Bryan and Satterfield say the work is rewarding, but equally difficult.
Hiser said SEACOM is looking to hire more dispatchers. Currently, just over half of his 20 positions are filled.
"Recruiting is challenging because it take a pretty in-depth background check," Hiser said. "The training program is very intense. We're currently recruiting. We're actually testing every month."
He said anyone interested in becoming a dispatcher can call the City of Sierra Vista's Human Resources Division.