The Sierra Vista Shooting Range is back in business, a spokesman with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday.

The popular range had been shut down for about two weeks, said Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart.

The state owns the range but it is leased to the Sierra Vista Rod and Gun Club, Hart said. The group had to deal with some "unforeseen administrative issues," Hart said, and had to close temporarily.

Hart said the range should have opened Saturday. The Herald/Review received at least two calls from individuals who frequent the range, asking when it would reopen.

"It's an all-volunteer operation that could use some help from any area residents who may be interested," Hart said in an email. 

Anyone with questions is asked to call the shooting range, 520-508-9846.

