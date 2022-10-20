The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra is returning for its 28th season and the first performance of the 2022-2023 season will take place on October 29th at 7pm at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School.
The “New World Pastoral” Concert will feature special guest bassoonist Marissa Olegario, Professor of Bassoon at the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music, and she will be performing Bassoon Concerto K191, B-Flat Major — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Olegario Spoke with the Herald/Review about her beloved bassoon, and her passion for classical music.
Herald/Review: When did you start to play bassoon and why did you choose that instrument?
Olegario: I started my instrumental journey on the piano but I was terrible at it. I was a competitive child and my brother played the piano and he was a lot better than me so I quit — I couldn’t stand it. Then in 4th grade I started band and played the clarinet, but when it was time to pick a permanent instrument somebody already had the clarinet, somebody already had the saxophone, the French horn. I didn’t want to play an instrument somebody else was playing so I saw a poster of a Bassoon and decided that’s what I wanted to play. The school didn’t have a bassoon but my parents, who are very supportive, drove me to San Francisco and we got my first bassoon.
H/R: The Bassoon has a reputation as being difficult to learn. Did you ever want to give up on it?
Olegario: Yes, it was challenging because the bassoon is so hard and it’s frustrating. But I stuck with it and ended up studying at Northwestern, then I got my Master’s at Yale. I didn’t fall in love with practicing, but I fell in love with being able to play at a high level with other people. We were motivated and loved to make music.
H/R: for people who don’t know what the Bassoon sounds like, how would you describe it?
Olegario: It’s definitely not one of the common instruments. It has a wide range of sound and one of my favorite parts of the instrument are the many colors that are possible. The bassoon has one of the larger ranges for wind instruments, and we can play almost four octaves. We can play a lot of roles in an orchestra. We can play the bassline, we can play the inner harmony and we can also play well into the tenor range. It’s awesome how many roles we can actually do.
H/R: Tell us how important it is for you to reach a wider audience that might typically come to a classical music performance.
Olegario: Going out and encouraging and inspiring young musicians is really important to me as a bassoonist and educator. The fine arts are sometimes considered exclusive and hard to reach, but I think it resonates with more people than we think. If more people gave it a chance and were invited to performances they would respond. Everybody listens to it — it’s the music of the movies people love, they just don’t realize it. The music in a lot of famous movies are played by a live orchestra and composed by classical composers. We’re trying to make it more inclusive and more accessible.
H/R: What can people expect at the concert in Sierra Vista?
Olegario: My solo is about 15 to 18 minutes depending on the tempo, and I’m excited to be going down to Sierra Vista and performing at the Buena High School Performing Arts Center which I’ve heard great things about. And I’m really excited to be able to play with the Sierra Vista Symphony.
