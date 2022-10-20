The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra is returning for its 28th season and the first performance of the 2022-2023 season will take place on October 29th at 7pm at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School.

The “New World Pastoral” Concert will feature special guest bassoonist Marissa Olegario, Professor of Bassoon at the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music, and she will be performing Bassoon Concerto K191, B-Flat Major — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Olegario Spoke with the Herald/Review about her beloved bassoon, and her passion for classical music.

