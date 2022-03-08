BISBEE — For some time, Sierra Vista has been helping Cochise County by training commercial drivers in an unofficial capacity, but now the city and the county have an official agreement to train newly hired people who do not have their commercial drivers licenses.
Public Works Director Marty Haverty explained to Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby the county did have its own CDL instructor, but the staff member retired. It resulted in sending two employees at a time to the training center in Tucson — the one taking the driving test and the one already licensed to drive a big rig.
He said the county will hire people without a CDL at a lower wage until they obtain a CDL.
Sierra Vista will charge the county $150, the same fee the city has been charging for the tests, Haverty said.
New precincts, boundaries
Though the board discussed boundary changes in December and decided to keep existing precinct and district boundarires as they were, the Independent Redistricting Commission did not give the final approval of the new state and federal districts until Jan. 18.
During a second special meeting Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved the new boundary lines to meet the changes the IRC made which increases the number of precincts to 55 from 49.
Associate County Administrator Sharon Gilman said Precincts 50-53 are in populated areas in Palominas, Bisbee and Douglas. Precinct 54 is near Parker Canyon Lake. Precinct 55 is in the Coronado National Forest (Huachuca Mountains) and has zero population.
There are now 20 election precincts in District 1, 19 in District 2 and 16 in District 3.
The IRC made it necessary to change the Cochise Community College Precincts. Two minor changes are made between college districts No. 2 Bisbee and No. 5 Douglas to avoid adding two new precincts with zero population.
Gilman said, “In light of the IRC redistricting of Congressional and Legislative lines, it is necessary to approve changes to the Justice of the Peace Precincts, similar to the college changes. These changes will reduce the need for additional precincts. One change is between JP5 and JP1 in the Coronado National Forest. The other is very minor and remote between JP 1 and JP2 along the border."
All changes to the boundaries need to be online by March 18 so residents can view the new boundaries and see the streets involved, said County Recorder David Stephens.
In the Call to the Public, William Grunland, Bisbee, said on hearing two supervisors turned down $1.9 million in a federal grant, “I was ashamed.” He reminded the oath of office the supervisors took to protect the public from foreign and domestic enemies and told them, “COVID-19 is an enemy. I can’t imagine how the doctors and nurses felt when you turned it down.”