Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona District 6 is pressing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for answers on the recent closure of the Sierra Vista Vet Center Community Access Point.

On July 20, Rep. Ciscomani sent a letter to the VA asking why the Vet Center in Sierra Vista, located in the Warrior Healing Center, was closed down without sufficient notice, how many veterans it was serving a week, and how the VA plans to continue providing mental health services to local veterans now that the center is closed.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?