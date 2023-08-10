Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona District 6 is pressing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for answers on the recent closure of the Sierra Vista Vet Center Community Access Point.
On July 20, Rep. Ciscomani sent a letter to the VA asking why the Vet Center in Sierra Vista, located in the Warrior Healing Center, was closed down without sufficient notice, how many veterans it was serving a week, and how the VA plans to continue providing mental health services to local veterans now that the center is closed.
Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers designed to provide a wide range of social and psychological services to eligible veterans and service members. They often help veterans cope with challenging transitions coming home from deployments.
Sierra Vista also has two offices for veteran medical treatment, the Sierra Vista VA Clinic and the Cochise County VA Clinic.
“This news is incredibly concerning to me as the closure of the Sierra Vista location leaves the nearest Vet Center more than 75 miles away and creates an immense burden for veterans that rely on these VA services,” wrote Ciscomani. “Our veterans disproportionately struggle with mental health but are less likely to ask for help than their peers. Therefore, we need to focus on eliminating barriers to care and doing all we can to provide the high level of treatment they deserve.”
Cochise County is home to more than 18,000 veterans. It has the highest concentration of veterans for any county in Arizona.
The VA has approved a Vet Center Outstation to replace the Sierra Vista Access Point. Rep. Ciscmoni expressed concern in his letter that the Vet Access Point was closed before the new center was opened.
The Vet Center Outstation will allow a minimum of one full-time counselor to be stationed in the community and provide services during open office hours. Ciscomani told the Herald/Review on Tuesday he is using his position on the House Veterans Affairs and Appropriations Committee as leverage to make sure this new center is opened as quickly as possible.
“We’re going to make sure that our veterans are all taken care of because that’s a top priority for me,” he said. “This community is all about veterans, and so am I.”
In addition to the new Vet Center Outstation, the congressman is opening a permanent office in Sierra Vista where he says veterans can come for help with bureaucracy issues at the VA. Caroline Bender, Ciscomani’s legislative director for defense issues, was in Sierra Vista with him last week to see the issues first hand.
“If any veteran ever runs into any issues with VA bureaucracy, were are on call all the time,” said Ciscomani.
The closure of the Sierra Vista Vet Center Community Access Point puts more strain on veterans in Cochise County who already have limited access to VA services. The closest full-service VA Campus is in Tucson.
The Sierra Vista VA Clinic offers community based outpatient appointments for primary care, mental health care, and a widening array of other clinical and diagnostic services. But veterans often have to make a three hours round trip to Tucson to receive care.
Dan Rhodes is a local veteran with more than 34 years of combined service. He is 100% disabled due to burn pit exposure in Iraq.
He has been trying to address some of the problems with barriers to care at the VA with the county’s representatives since 2014. He believes the issues he brings up often go in one ear and out the other without being properly addressed.
Earlier this year, he spoke with the Herald/Review about his experience with the Sierra Vista VA Clinic and the substantial barriers to care he had experienced there.
He said the clinic only has one mental health professional for the entire community, and the turnover rate is extremely high. Scheduling mental health services at the clinic has been difficult for him.
He now drives to Tucson for appointments with a psychiatrist because he got frustrated having to start over with someone new every couple of months at the clinic in Sierra Vista.
“I’m 100% disabled, but I have to drive three hours. You know, it’s very hard on me,” he said.
Rhodes has sometimes tried to get permission from the VA to seek care in the community, but because of Sierra Vista’s proximity to the VA Campus in Tucson, he is not allowed to do this without paying out of pocket.
He said that because the VA Campus in Tucson is just close enough, the VA sends him and other veterans there for care despite the three-hour round trip. He believes Cochise County needs its own VA Campus, or at the very least, much more comprehensive care offered at the clinic in Sierra Vista.