The amount of time a Sierra Vista woman spends in state prison depends on how much money she is able to pay in restitution to the clients she defrauded, a plea agreement shows.
Patricia Bowman, the owner of a local payroll company who investigators say cheated a handful of clients out of more than $1 million over a seven-year period, pleaded guilty to attempted fraudulent schemes and artifices, in court on Monday morning.
But Bowman, 49, will not be going to prison until April 2023 when she is sentenced.
That’s because part of the plea agreement offered by Cochise County prosecutors allows Bowman to take up to one year so that she can pay back over $977,000 to seven clients.
The range of time she could spend in prison varies depending on the percentage of money she pays back.
The lesser of the sentences would put Bowman in prison for two and a half years if she pays back 60% or more of the $977,783.79 that’s owed.
The stiffest sentence would give her 8.75 years in prison if she is only able to pay back 20 percent of the total. If Bowman pays more than half of what she owes — the mid-range sentence — but less than 60%, she faces three years in prison.
Probation is not available for the offense Bowman pleaded guilty to, the plea agreement shows. Two and a half years is the minimum sentence for that offense and 8.75 years is the maximum. Bowman must serve at least 85% of whichever sentence she receives.
Bowman was initially charged with more than 40 felony counts of fraud, theft, money laundering and forgery. Sierra Vista Police Det. John Papatrefon said Bowman’s actions affected 10 clients who lost a little more than $1.2 million in penalties and interest assessed by the federal government.
An internet search of Bowman’s business, Daystar Payroll LLC, which she purchased in 1996, shows the services provided included payroll report preparation 1099 and W-2 preparation, workman’s compensation reports and direct deposit services.
Police said her offenses were committed from January 2012 to October 2019. That’s when Bowman, according to investigators, faked tax documents and provided false paperwork to her clients so she could embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In his probable cause report, Papatrefon wrote: “She would complete the paperwork (941 Form) showing she paid the payroll tax, but would actually take the money for her own use. During multiple interviews with Patricia Bowman, she admitted to taking money from her customers meant to pay the federal and state income tax bills beginning in 2012.
“It wasn’t exactly a Ponzi scheme, but more of a robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said Deputy Cochise County Prosecutor Michael Powell of Boman’s actions.
None of Bowman’s victims were in court Monday morning. But certified public accountant Mark Browning, who represented some of Bowman’s clients, said he was satisfied to see that she entered a plea.
“We’re just happy that justice is being served,” Browning said Tuesday. “Hopefully some of these clients who were harmed will get their money back.”
Bowman’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 17, 2023.