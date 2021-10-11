SIERRA VISTA — A former Sierra Vista payroll company owned charged with defrauding her clients is still working toward settling her case in order to avoid trial, her attorney said Monday.
"We're hopeful we will have a settlement in this case," attorney Ivan Abrams said regarding his client Patricia Bowman.
At Bowman's last hearing in early September, Abrams told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal that his client wanted to enter into a settlement conference with the prosecution.
At Monday's hearing, Abrams indicated that he believes an agreement is close.
Assistant prosecutor Kristina Guerrerro-Sisneroz, who was handling the prosecution's cases in court on Monday, said the assistant county attorney who is prosecuting Bowman is asking for a resolution to the matter within 30 days.
Bowman is charged with more than 40 felony counts of fraud, theft, money laundering and forgery. Sierra Vista Police Det. John Papatrefon said Bowman’s actions affected 10 clients who lost a little more than $1.2 million in penalties and interest assessed by the federal government. Bowman's name appeared on the county's arrest records last month after police added a new charge to the same case. She was not re-arrested however.
In his probable cause report, Papatrefon wrote: “She would complete the paperwork (941 Form) showing she paid the payroll tax, but would actually take the money for her own use. During multiple interviews with Patricia Bowman, she admitted to taking money from her customers meant to pay the federal and state income tax bills beginning in 2012.
“The amounts of money she would steal were small in the beginning and she could pay them back. After years of taking money, it snowballed into much larger amounts and she could not catch up and she closed the doors to her business on October 1, 2019.”
Police said her offenses were committed from January 2012 to October 2019. That’s when Bowman, according to investigators, faked tax documents and provided false paperwork to her clients so she could embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Papatrefon started investigating Bowman more than a year ago. He recently filed more fraud charges against her in the same case.
At a hearing in February, Cardinal agreed to release Bowman from jail and told the defendant’s husband, Paul Bowman, that he would be responsible for ensuring her appearance at all her court hearings. Cardinal also told Paul Bowman the defendant was not to leave Cochise County unless she had to see her doctor or attorney.
Another hearing has been scheduled in the case for Nov. 15. At that session, Bowman could either enter a plea, ask for more time to settle the matter, or a trial date could be set.