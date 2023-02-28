A Sierra Vista woman who California authorities said killed a U.S. Marine after she gave him pills two years ago was arrested in Cochise County last week by the U.S. Marshals Service, reports show.
Alicia Hegarty was caught in Sierra Vista on a fugitive warrant on Feb. 23 and was booked into the Cochise County Jail in Willcox, said Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The 47-year-old is charged in the death of Marshall Luppke, a Marine who lived in Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County, California. The 22-year-old victim was stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, reports show.
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said Luppke died of an overdose on March 14, 2021, and Hegarty soon became the suspect. After a lengthy investigation and an autopsy report, investigators turned the results of their query over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. Soon thereafter, a murder charge was lodged against Hegarty.
It's unclear how Hegarty and Luppke knew each other or what kind of pills she gave him.
In the press release, San Bernardino Sheriff's officials allude to the fact that they may have been opioids in the form of "counterfeit pharmaceutical pills" containing fentanyl.
Hegarty, who is being held on $1 million bond in the county jail, had an extradition hearing in Cochise County Superior Court on Monday. Deputy Cochise County Attorney Terisha Driggs said Hegarty waived extradition.
"We will be working with California in regard to the extradition," Driggs said in an email.
Based on court records in Cochise County, Hegarty has no criminal background in this area.
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information concerning Luppke's death to please contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone