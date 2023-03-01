Alicia Hegarty

Alicia Hegarty

A Sierra Vista woman who California authorities said killed a U.S. Marine after she gave him pills two years ago was arrested in Cochise County last week by the U.S. Marshals Service, reports show.

Alicia Hegarty was caught in Sierra Vista on a fugitive warrant on Feb. 23 and was booked into the Cochise County Jail in Willcox, said Cochise County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?