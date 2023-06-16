SIERRA VISTA – Victoria Yarbrough, city of Sierra Vista assistant city manager, sat down with the Herald/Review on Tuesday, June 13, to talk about the changes in the proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
“The creation of the budget is a yearlong process,” Yarbrough said.
The 2024 fiscal year’s tentative budget is $168,657,775 compared with the current budget of $204,417,694. Twenty-six percent is dedicated to personnel, 18% to operations and maintenance, 54% to capital projects and 2% to debt.
The budget overview shows a decrease of 17.5%. Yarbrough said the significant decrease comes from grant opportunities.
“Since the bond to pay for the Schneider Electric project was issued and paid last fiscal year, it looks like a $25 million reduction in the budget this year,” she said.
“Since the city must budget for all potential grants received because state statute requires every city to set a budget cap, the amount budgeted for grants fluctuates from year to year.”
This year, the city budgeted $74,855,363 for grants. She said the city will be notified if it received any grants throughout the year.
“With the substantial amount of federal grants available over the past two years, our budget for potential grants are trending high,” Yarbrough said. “If we don’t receive the grant funds, the projects do not get done.”
A few other changes to the new budget are the “big ticket” items the city has planned out.
“Some of the big projects for next year include the expansion of Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, the reconstruction of North Garden Avenue, the design of a future park at Fab Avenue, the design of future park at Canyon de Flores and St. Andrews Drive, and new multi-paths along Buffalo Soldier Trail from Golf Links and Fry Boulevard, and from Foothills Drive and Avenida Cochise,” Yarbrough said
Dating back to fiscal year 2019, the city was able to decrease its total debt to $15,535,724.
“In 2017, we refinanced all outstanding bonds for a substantially lower interest rate, and then those bonds were paid off in January 2022,” she said.
The city managed to keep its outstanding debt relatively low until fiscal year 2023. Yarbrough said this mainly due to the Schneider Electric energy upgrade projects. The upcoming year’s outstanding debt is $33,756,051. She said the way the city pays off its debt is through debt service.
“Just like someone paying off their mortgage," she said. "The city takes out a loan with a determined amount of time to pay back, and budgets for the payment on the loan each year."
Besides the debt service, the refuse and sewer funds will contribute to the total debt service of $3,912,603 for the upcoming year.
“Years ago the city council dedicated a half-percent of city sales tax revenue to the capital improvement fund,” Yarbrough said. “A portion of the money that goes into that fund is used to pay the debt service.”
Yarbrough said the biggest revenue pools to help the city earn back money are the city sales tax, which is 15.38% of the budget; and the state shared revenue, which is 13.80%.
The proposed property tax levy for the next year is $0.1056 per $100, or $10.56 per $100,000 of assessed value. The tax levy will generate about $382,261 for the year.
According to the proposed annual budget packet, Sierra Vista’s tax levy rate is the lowest in Cochise County, however, it is a slight increase from total property tax revenue from previous years due to new construction.
In addition, there was an increase in operation and maintenance funds to reflect trends or match the amount from FY23 and a change in personnel to reclassify and create new positions, a 2% annual step increase, and a 2% market adjustment.
The tentative budget adoption will be set on June 22 and the final adoption and the public hearing on the tax levy will be on July 27. The final tax levy adoption will be set by Aug. 10.
“I think people are satisfied with it, it’s a great budget,” Yarbrough said.