HEREFORD — If you like to hike in the Huachuca Mountains, Sky Island Alliance is offering a field trip for event–registered volunteers to help identify and map springs as part of its Spring Seeker Program on Saturday, July 30.
The hike is limited to 20 people and those who wish to attend must go through a training session with Sky Island Alliance’s Habitat Conservation Manager Sarah Truebe at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29. The location is available when you sign up at Eventbrite.
Truebe said in a press release, “Spring Seeker is a community science program where volunteers can search for springs across southern Arizona and northern Mexico, documenting conditions using a simple smartphone app. In the first two years of Spring Seeker, we've recorded data on more than 700 springs, which allows us to nominate many of these sensitive water sources for protection in Arizona. Our data in Sonora are helping us to collaborate with ranchers on conserving and restoring springs as well.
“We need volunteers to help us locate and survey springs. Using a simple smartphone survey, you can advise us about the health of a spring and surrounding vegetation, so we can track the state of water sources for wildlife and identify priorities for future spring stewardship projects.”
Volunteers will take a 2-mile round-trip hike to explore Clark Spring at an elevation of 6,000 feet.
Volunteers should meet July 30 at 8 a.m. at Pizzeria Mimosa, 4755 Neapolitan Way off of State Route 92 in Hereford to carpool up to the starting point.
“We'll depart from the Clark Spring Trailhead and head up Carr Canyon Road to a natural spring that hasn't been surveyed before by Spring Seekers,” Truebe stated. “As a group, we’ll decide how to answer the survey questions, and everyone will get a chance to submit their own surveys and pictures.”
Safety is a big concern and Truebe cautioned potential hikers as many springs are not on established trails and can be in very steep, rugged terrain. People should stay within their normal comfort zone for exploring outdoors.
Truebe said, “Use good judgement — coming home safe is more important than recording data at another spring.”
Those who attend should wear pants, sturdy non-skid shoes or boots, long sleeved shirts, sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat. They should bring water or electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated.
Truebe asks the group to enter their mileage and volunteer time which is important information needed for matching grants from some sources.