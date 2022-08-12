SIERRA VISTA — "We've moved into their back yard, not the other way around. They were here first."
Those are the words of Bill Schumacher, known as the "Snake Guy," who removes snakes from peoples' properties. Schumacher has owned and handled snakes and various reptiles since he was a child.
The state of Arizona and much of the Southwest is famously known for its desert wildlife. Living in the desert comes with the knowledge that sometimes wildlife in the area can often be found in peoples' homes or properties.
Last year Schumacher caught 200 diamondback rattlesnakes from various calls around the county. This year already he has reached that number and the season is not finished as rattlesnakes don't hibernate until after October.
"If you hear a rattle, freeze, back up, check your surroundings and walk around it," he said. "Say you got one under your house or on your patio. The best thing to do is get your garden hose out, spray it with water. It doesn't like it. It'll leave."
Schumacher said a mild winter earlier this year is contributing to a large number of rattlesnake sightings throughout Cochise County. As early as Jan. 6 Schumacher received a call from the Bisbee Police Department to perform a snake removal.
Snake Guy does not charge for snake removals. However, he does accepts donations which pays for food for the snakes during rehabilitation (before being released back into the wild) and gas mileage. Schumacher is licensed in the county to complete the snake removals from properties in the county. Under the rules and regulations of Arizona Game and Fish, after each snake removal, Schumacher said he has to write down the address and time he picked up the snake in addition to where he relocated the snake.
He said babies are being born during this time of the season.
"Rattlesnakes give live birth," he said. "You're going to see a lot more babies out and about. They hide by front doors. Baby rattlesnakes are not any more venomous than adults. There's no real good way to keep them away. That rattlesnake be gone (repellant) crap, they pray on your fear. All that is is rodent poison and that kills everything up the chain. I don't recommend it."
Schumacher stressed that harming the snakes contributes no good and harms nature's chain.
"Two things in the world that humans cannot live without — snakes and honeybees," he said. "Without those, without snakes you're going to have the plague. That's how everything went down with all of the rodents."
Schumacher explained that the rumors of baby rattlesnakes have more venom and that rattlesnakes are no longer growing rattles due to evolution are myths.
"Snakes are not poisonous, they're venomous," he said. "The people that say the only good snake is a dead snake are the first ones bi***ing about the rodent problem."
Schumacher explained that with the heavy active monsoon season, the rodent population has increased and it needs to be naturally controlled. He said if a homeowner has a bird feeder in their yard, the rodents are drawn to it, which will then bring snakes.
"Keep your yard and debris clean," he said.
Schumacher deciphered the common myth that Arizona has bullsnakes, a snake that is believed to eat rattlesnakes. He said that bullsnakes, a subspecies of the gopher snake, are not found in this region. Bullsnakes are commonly found in the middle of New Mexico and can be found extending as far north as Minnesota. Sonoran gopher and Great Basin gophersnakes are most commonly found in this region. He said the king snakes are the ones that eat rattlesnakes.
"The chances of dying from a rattlesnake bite — you have more chances of getting hit by a car walking across the street than dying from a rattlesnake bite," Schumacher said.
He said that if bitten by a Mojave, you have 30 minutes to get to the hospital.
"Diamondback will put you in the hospital, Mojave will put you in a box," he said.
Schumacher offered some advice if a person is struck by a rattlesnake.
"The best thing to do if you get bit is sit down," he said. "Don't panic, don't do anything. Call 911 and have them come to you."
Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista carries the antivenom for rattlesnake bites. However, depending how much stock is available, a patient may have to be transported to another facility.
“If someone is bitten by a rattlesnake, they should seek medical attention immediately,” said CVMC marketing and communications coordinator Alexis Ramanjulu. “Canyon Vista Medical Center carries antivenom and will provide the necessary treatment for the individual, as not all bites require antivenom .”
When fire marshal of the Fry Fire District Ed Shiver spoke with the Herald/Review, he told how he just got back from a rattlesnake removal.
He said this year has been pretty typical compared to other years with rattlesnake removals from residents' properties in the area. Residents often call the fire department when a snake is spotted on their property.
"Generally speaking, they don't want to bite us because we're too big to eat," Shiver said. "They want to save their venom for something that they can actually eat. They'll pretty much do everything they can to avoid us. Unless you go messing with it, then you're inviting trouble."
With the plethora of hiking opportunities in Cochise County, Shiver cautioned hikers to watch where they step.
The most common rattlesnake species found in Southern Arizona are the Mojave, diamondback and the blacktail. The blacktail commonly are found at higher elevations.
Schumacher takes his 10-year-old pet python, Luna, and other pet snakes to Veterans' Memorial Park every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help educate the public about snakes.