SIERRA VISTA — Living on belt-tight fixed incomes in an inflationary world where basic commodities keep spiraling upward, Cochise County residents are now being slammed with hefty increases rocketing their monthly electric bills.
That bite — nearly 35% for many — is causing a major impact not just one on the elderly with budgets that only go so far. The across-the-board rate hike is affecting everyone plugged into the grid.
One Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative member said his December bill shot up to $450 from $300 in November.
Along with the skyrocketing cost of just about everything from gasoline to eggs, more than 51,000 members of SSVEC are hoping those rates will soon plummet back to Earth.
Like millions of others nationwide, customers everywhere are irked by the extraordinary rise in electricity rates.
“That’s exactly what we’re experiencing,” said SSVEC Public Relations Manager Eric Petermann. “And, honestly, I don’t blame them (for being angry). The increases have been dramatic and swift. Unfortunately, it’s going to make it more difficult ... for some people to afford even the basic essentials.”
That’s not something SSVEC and Arizona Public Service customers hit with larger-than-normal rate hikes this winter want to hear.
They’re not only angered with utility companies for large rate increases, but demanding answers over their fuel cost adjustment charges, which comprise a major chunk of monthly electrical bills. One member who lives in the Palominas area told the Herald/Review he called SSVEC and the cooperative said it received 500 calls that day over the rate hike on December’s statements.
“They said I’m not alone, and everyone’s in the same situation,” he said. “They explained it’s not about usage, it's about something else but I was too frustrated to understand. I even called my state representative. Everyone — SSVEC, my state rep — was super nice, but they say there’s nothing they can do about it.”
If a culprit can be blamed for exorbitant rate hikes this winter — from SSVEC, APS and others — look to the Wholesale Fuel Adjuster, a system imposed to adjust monthly electricity fees based on fluctuations in fuel prices for crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal in the international market.
If that sounds like a lot of technical jargon to rationalize rate hikes, Petermann says SSVEC is hardly profiting from the increase.
“We don’t mark up the electricity we buy, mostly from the Apache Power Station in Cochise,” he said. “When their costs go up, our charge increases. By state law, we are afforded what is called a ‘Wholesale Fuel Adjuster’ on your electric bill. When our approved electric rate (about $0.10 per KwH) raises enough money to pay for the electricity we distribute, then the adjuster is at ‘zero.’ When the rate collects more than the cost to purchase electricity, then the adjuster can be a negative number.”
If that’s a little hard to swallow for residents clamoring for answers, what it boils down — like everything else in an economic equation — is that when the cost to purchase energy goes up, the Wholesale Fuel Adjuster also increases.
“Last year, we witnessed remarkable increases in the cost of electricity — and so did every other utility,” explained Petermann. “Federal policies shutting down generation plants and California policy changes restricting the sale of electricity out of state have reduced how much electricity is ‘on the market,’ when our needs are not met by the Apache station.”
SSVEC’s June special insert sent to its members explained that in 2022, the Wholesale Fuel Adjuster charge was a positive number, which meant a higher cost; in 2021 and in previous years, the fuel adjuster was a negative number for most of the year, which resulted in a bill credit.
“The same thing that’s happening to people buying groceries and gas is happening in the energy business,” SSVEC Chief Financial Officer Ron Lee said in the insert. “Finding enough available power at an affordable price from June through mid-September has become a challenge and that’s a key driver in the increase in the fuel adjuster charge.”
In the past five years, SSVEC said its members have steadily increased the total amount of electricity consumed by 9%.
That number will most likely keep rising with increasing demand.
If customers are hoping utility rates might eventually ease back down, they’ll have to brace themselves for more of the same.
For the foreseeable future, Lee and others in the industry anticipate the price of electricity will remain higher than it was a year ago.
And for the elderly having difficulty coming up with 35% more each month to pay rising electric bills, they may have to turn to SEAGO’s Area Agency on Aging for some financial relief.
“Some of the irrigators in eastern Cochise County … routinely spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to operate electric wells and for other uses,” said Petermann. “Those guys are really getting hit hard.”