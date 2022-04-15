Diehl Gallery in Jackson, Wyoming, held a solo exhibition by JenMarie Zeleznak titled “These Dialogue Stars.” This is Zeleznak’s first solo show in Jackson Hole.
Zeleznak is an instructor of art at Cochise College and an Art Club faculty advisor. She received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Cleveland Institute of Art.
The show highlights the expressions and actions of wild creatures with human emotions and states of consciousness in intimate relationships and experiences that develop and unravel.
Diehl Gallery has represented Zeleznak’s art since 2014. In 2015 her work was acquired by the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole as part of their permanent collection, thanks to the Diehl Gallery. Her artwork acquired by the National Museum of Wildlife Art will be featured in a national tour at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington, through Jan. 8, 2023. The tour continues to the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston, South Carolina, from Jan. 27 to April 16, 2023, with future locations and dates announced.
Zeleznak says, “I am motivated by my relationship anxieties, but through the animal as the subject matter in my artwork, I can work through or understand my own complex emotions in a cathartic sense.”
Emotions inspire her approach.
“I am greatly inspired by complex emotions relating to longing and heartbreak, desire and fear, intimacy and connection in both body and mind – all concerning the presence of, absence of and the ambiguous space in between.”
Zeleznak intuitively connects stars from star maps.
“The star maps exist as a visual for the invisible energy felt but not seen by the animal subjects," she says.
"As viewers, we are empathetic onlookers of someone else feeling something deeply or going through an impassioned moment. I’ve created an introspective and internal psychological space for viewers to relate to the animal subjects as autonomous and an emblem of the human condition.”