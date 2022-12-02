BISBEE — Though the Cochise County 2022 election results have been put to bed, many residents of District 1 and District 3 are discussing recalls for their county Board of Supervisors representatives Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd.
During the past month, county residents have demanded they resign because they were not listening to all the concerns voiced during the two-month back-and-forth discussions on a hand count proposed by Crosby, Judd and County Recorder David Stevens.
Then there were the two lawsuits filed against Crosby and Judd last week for their refusal to approve the election results. Supervisor Ann English has been opposed to the hand count and the delay in approving the election results, but was included in both suits.
In both instances, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs — the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans Inc. and Stephani Stephenson, a county Democrat; and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
On Thursday, the court ruling required the supervisors to hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m and approve the elections results and send them on to the secretary of state by 5 p.m. When the board convened the meeting, Crosby did not show. He said his attorney told him not to attend. His action was taken by some as a slight against all the voters in Cochise County.
Many voiced their concerns at the meetings as well as on social media, like Richard Sanders, who posted, “The meeting was the most important meeting of its time for the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, yet Tom Crosby failed to attend after prior complaints that the machines were not certified. It’s time for Tom Crosby to resign his position or face a recall. Arizona law requires these supervisors to certify the election results whether they agree with the results or not. Tom Crosby has failed to follow the law that he swore to uphold. If Tom Crosby is not willing to follow the laws of the state of Arizona he does not need to continue the role of County Supervisor.”
During meetings the past month, many Democrats and Republicans have repeatedly asked Crosby and Judd to resign.
County Elections Director Lisa Marra said there is quite a process to file a petition to recall a politician before their terms expire.
Marra stated, “Recall is very complicated and so many factors depend on the office and the time frame. Many times people see the difficulty and don’t follow through.”
The first step is to set an appointment with Marra in order to obtain the paperwork.
“An official application number must be issued by me prior to any petitions being signed,” she said.
The secretary of state requires the petitions have a general statement of no more than 200 words and be signed only by voters who live within the district boundaries. The sponsors of the petitions must swear an oath that all signatures collected will be valid signatures.
Once the petition gets the number, organizers have 120 days to get the required number of people to sign. If the proper number of signatures are not filed by that date, the application is void, Marra said.
The person who files the recall petition must have an application number. They do not have to form a committee unless or until they hit the required money spent or received threshold. According to the secretary of state, committees that raise or spend, in aggregate, more than $1,400 must file a statement of organization within 10 days after passing the $1,300 threshold.
For Judd, 3,788 signatures have to be gathered in District 3, said Marra. For Crosby, 4,865 in District 1. Any registered voter within the district can sign.
“Also, if the recall moves forward and there is an election, anyone qualified may run for the office. It’s not party specific,” she noted.
“The person in the office is automatically placed on the ballot unless they resign.”
Marra said she has had people call about the recall process, but no one has scheduled an appointment to get a petition.
“If and when any recall application is filed, those will go on the county website on the elections department page,” Marra said.
Once the petitions are returned to her, she has 10 days the certify the signatures. Then the county recorder has 60 days to disqualify signatures. If there are not enough signatures, the committee is notified and petition sheets returned.
If there are enough verified signatures, the elected official is notified and has five business days to resign or has 10 days to submit a statement of defense to be printed on ballot.
If no resignation is received within 15 days, an election funded by the county will be called. At that point, voters will have the final say.
To view a map of the district boundaries, go to https://cochise.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=5831eb364a944560a46ca21ad04226da.
For information on the recall process, visit: https://azsos.gov/elections/ballot-measures/initiative-referendum-recall/recall.