Halloween conjures up images of things people fear and sometimes even loathe, and spiders are at or near the top of that list. A lot of ridicule of arachnids (spiders) is all in good fun, but people do find spiders mysterious, creepy and scary, sometimes even reaching the point of arachnophobia.
But spiders do have many redeeming qualities that people would admire if they only knew more about the nocturnal web weavers. Jeff Babson, a naturalist and lecturer who teaches nature courses at Cochise College’s Center for Lifelong Learning, recently held a course titled “Spiders Fact and Fiction.”
“There are a lot of interesting things about spiders I want to expose people to,” Babson said. “Most people just think of spiders as sort of a nuisance that builds a web in their garage or shed, but not much beyond that. But actually they’re found everywhere and do amazing things. A lot of people go 'eek' and want to step on them, but really they’re quite spectacular.”
One of the most important things to clear up, he said, is the misconception that most spiders are dangerous to humans. All spiders do have venom, but only a small number can actually harm people, and most of those are not found in Arizona.
“Some of them are potentially dangerous to us because of their venom, although that is really overblown," Babson said. "There’s only a handful of spider species in North America that are actually dangerous to us, but like snakes, we’re painting all of them with the same brush.”
The species people fear the most are probably the black widow and the tarantula, both of which are quite common in Arizona. Widows like to reside in garages and sheds and tarantulas are abundant but mostly outdoors. However, both are nocturnal and you probably won't see them during the day.
“To some people black widows look ominous with the shining black color and red marking — they do have a kind of dark feel to them. And their name alone, meaning that some females consume the males after mating, gives them a bad reputation. For the male it can be the best of times and the worst of times," jokes Babson.
“But this doesn't happen all the time and actually might be a rare occurrence — but for people the exception becomes the rule," he said. "They have a notorious reputation even if they don't deserve it.”
People are wary of tarantulas, but for a different reason than black widows, and that is their large size. The species varies greatly, but overall they are always large compared to other spiders.
“With tarantulas it’s just how big they are,” Babson said. “They can be the size of a small bird and that makes them spectacular on some level. And they are big enough to eat small mammals, lizards or birds. But the North American species are pretty docile and pretty mellow.”
Although tarantulas are formidable predators they pose little threat to people.
“Their venom is not very dangerous to people, but if they feel threatened they will defend themselves, but I consider them gentle giants,” Babson said.
But what should people embrace about the crawling, venomous and hairy creatures that spook us?
In Babson’s view spiders have many excellent qualities that are beneficial to people, and the way they live and things they do are admirable in their own right.
“Because of their abundance they are crucial to keeping insect populations in check: mosquitos, beetles, grasshoppers, so their insect control is number one," he said. "And even if you don’t like spiders, they are food for animals we do generally like including birds, while reptiles and even some other insects feed on them.”
Babson sees value in them beyond how they benefit people — he likes spiders because they are spiders.
“I love their great diversity, the way one spider can spin different types of silk, and some of them are beautiful," he says. T"he fact that they are doing spider things is really enough to enjoy them. Spiders get a bad rap — it’s really not fair to them. I wish people would give spiders a fair shake, and don’t swat it or step on it, most don’t pose any threat to you."
