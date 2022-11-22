Winners of the 2023 Washington Youth Tour all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital were announced Nov. 16 at a family-student banquet held in Benson and hosted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC). Those pictured include (standing from the left) SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling, Benjamin Squires and Heart Monger, both of Buena High School; Juliannah Gavin and Brianna Vandeweg, both of Veritas Christian Community School; Kevin Tran of Buena High School, and Dan Barrera, Secretary of the SSVEC Board of Directors.
Those seated, from the left, include Sammy Judd, St. David High School; Nathan Miles, Benson High School, Kyle Asato, Tombstone High School, and Ryan Wilde, Buena High School.
Nine area high school students earned all-expense-paid trips to the nation’s capital last week at the 41st annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) Foundation Washington Youth Tour competition.
More than 900 students participated in the contest, which began in August with presentations at high schools within the SSVEC service area. Wednesday, November 16, the final 18 qualifiers assembled at the Multi-Purpose Room on the Benson school campus where the winners were announced.
“Every year the quality of the students who compete for this prize continues to be impressive, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Jason Bowling, Chief Executive Officer at SSVEC. “We’re pleased that the Foundation takes an active role in offering opportunities for our youth and participates with cooperatives from across the country in sending students to Washington for this tour.”
Students who were selected for the all-expenses-paid trip include Benjamin Squires, Heart Monger, Kevin Tran, and Ryan Wilde of Buena High School, Brianna Vandeweg and Juliannah Gavin of Veritas Community Christian School, Nathan Miles of Benson High School, Sammy Judd of St. David High School, and Kyle Asato of Tombstone High School.
Finalists at the competition included Macie Landt, Jose Medrano, and Christian Lopez from San Simon High School, Seren Torres, and Anissa Jacquez from St. David High School, Natalie Rice and Gumaro Vasquez from Buena High School, Ethan Roebuck from Benson High School, and Elizabeth Regan from Patagonia High School.
Eighteen students, among the field of more than 900, whose test scores and essays scored the highest were invited to the final stage of the competition on the afternoon of Nov. 16. The students took a second test covering more complex materials about SSVEC, cooperatives, energy and electricity terminology; then each student was interviewed by a panel of three judges.
All 18 of the high school juniors and their parents were invited to the awards ceremony after the daylong testing and interviews.
Students who finished as finalists but did not win the all-expense-paid trip were awarded $250 and if they express interest in attending the tour, were promised additional funds from the community.
“We want to make it possible for as many of the students that want to go, get to go,” said Marcus Harston, Community Relations Manager. “It’s a trip of a lifetime that experiences our nation’s capital and engenders lasting friendships.
The Washington Youth Tour program is funded by the SSVEC Foundation. As a cooperative, SSVEC periodically returns money earned in excess of expenses to its members. When those members move out of the area and leave no forwarding address, SSVEC transfers the unclaimed funds to the SSVEC Foundation. Money provided by the Foundation also funds the annual Youth Engineering and Science Fair as well as the SSVEC Foundation Scholarship program.
Michele McCollum, Member Services Assistant, announced the results of the competition, and SSVEC Board President Dan Barrera presented the students with plaques recognizing their efforts.
Interview judges were Melissa DiPeso, former SSVEC board member; Barbara Richardson, MBA, Assistant Dean of Outreach at Cochise College Benson Center; and J.D. Wallace, Cooperative Communications, Social Media and Marketing Administrator for Arizona G&T Cooperatives.
Chaperones for the 2023 tour are Cory East, SSVEC Key Accounts Manager, and his wife Danni East. Students and chaperones will tour Washington, D.C. from June 19-24, 2023.
