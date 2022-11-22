youth tour

Winners of the 2023 Washington Youth Tour all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital were announced Nov. 16 at a family-student banquet held in Benson and hosted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC). Those pictured include (standing from the left) SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling, Benjamin Squires and Heart Monger, both of Buena High School; Juliannah Gavin and Brianna Vandeweg, both of Veritas Christian Community School; Kevin Tran of Buena High School, and Dan Barrera, Secretary of the SSVEC Board of Directors.

Those seated, from the left, include Sammy Judd, St. David High School; Nathan Miles, Benson High School, Kyle Asato, Tombstone High School, and Ryan Wilde, Buena High School.

 Submitted

Nine area high school students earned all-expense-paid trips to the nation’s capital last week at the 41st annual Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) Foundation Washington Youth Tour competition.

More than 900 students participated in the contest, which began in August with presentations at high schools within the SSVEC service area. Wednesday, November 16, the final 18 qualifiers assembled at the Multi-Purpose Room on the Benson school campus where the winners were announced.

