Top prize winners at the YES Fair are, from left, Buena High School teacher/advisor Amy Martinez and her students Emery Denham, Kevin Tran and Dylan Rubstello; Veritas Christian Community School student Manuel Castillo and his teacher/advisor Melissa Bravenec; and Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.

More than $28,000 in cash prizes were awarded to students and teachers at the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science Fair sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation on Feb. 28 through March 2.

Two grand prize awards were announced at the event, which earned these student and their advisors an all-expense paid trip to the annual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas May 14-16.

