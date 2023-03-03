More than $28,000 in cash prizes were awarded to students and teachers at the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science Fair sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation on Feb. 28 through March 2.
Two grand prize awards were announced at the event, which earned these student and their advisors an all-expense paid trip to the annual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas May 14-16.
Manuel Castillo, a high school student at Veritas Christian Community School, took home one of the grand prize awards with his project “Battle of the Octanes.” Castillo was also awarded The Huachucans $5,000 scholarship for earning the most points through his participation and past honors at previous science fairs. Each year students are awarded points for participating in the event and the high school senior with the most points is is awarded The Huachucans scholarship.
A team of Buena High School students, Dylan Rubstello, Emery Denham and Kevin Tran, also captured the grand prize award with their project, “Universal Screwdriver.”
Students representing 13 schools from throughout Cochise County were represented among the 108 prize categories announced at the fair. About 133 students in fifth grade through high school presented 107 projects for volunteer community judges to review and select the top entries.
“I can’t say enough good things about our judges,” said Marcus Harston, vice president of Member Services and Communications at SSVEC. “Teachers did a great job encouraging their students to participate and our judges committed themselves to an in-depth review of every project.”
Displays were set up Tuesday at the Rothery Educational Service Center in Sierra Vista. On Wednesday afternoon multiple judges interviewed high school students, who explained their work and their interest in the topic of their presentation.
Thursday evening Harston served as the master of ceremonies at the awards presentation, with SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling, SSVEC Board of Directors President Curtis Nolan, Directors Joseph Beam and Russ McNeill and Vice President of Engineering Jesus Moreno handing out the top honors.
The “Universal Screwdriver” project presented by Rubstello, Denham and Tran featured “ … a (screwdriver) bit that will fit most, if not all, standard screw sizes,” according to the team’s project description.
Castillo’s project, “Battle of the Octanes,” demonstrated which octane level of gasoline is the most efficient at powering an engine.
First-place awards in one of three high school categories were awarded to Karissa Riggs, Willcox High School; Summer Martinez, Grace Hohman and Lillian White of Buena High School; and Brianna VandeWeg of Veritas Christian Community School.
For the seventh- and eighth-grade division, the grand prize was awarded to Margaret Gacutan of Colonel Smith Middle School. First place awards in five categories were presented to Kellan Crowley of Colonel Smith Middle School, Sonia Patrick of Colonel Smith Middle School, the team of Mark Wilson and Tyler Larson of Willcox Middle School, Ella Rauch of Veritas Christian Community School and Bowen Woods of Colonel Smith Middle School.
Grand prize winner in the fifth- and sixth-grade division featured a project showing which fruit produces the most electric voltage. Allison Brown of Willcox Middle School took home the top award with her “Fruit Voltage” presentation.
The five first-place winners in five categories for the division included Edjerr Truschke of Bonita Elementary School, Ayden Abel of General Myer Elementary School, Emmelyn Sanger of Colonel Smith Middle School, Logan Merino of General Myer Elementary School and Evan Morales of Cochise Elementary School.
Prize money and the cost of staging the event is funded by the SSVEC Foundation, a nonprofit organization that utilizes unclaimed capital credit payments and donations from the community to sponsor youth programs and scholarships. Capital credits is money returned to SSVEC members over time. When efforts to return these credits are unsuccessful, the funds are turned over to the foundation.
In addition to foundation funds, sponsors contribute awards and prize money. Twenty-three organizations and businesses at the national and local levels contributed $7,500 in prize money for the best student projects at the annual fair.