More than $22,000 in cash prizes were awarded to students and teachers at the 38th Annual Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative on Thursday evening.
Three of the top high school winners, all students at Veritas Christian Community School in Sierra Vista, advance to the international fair being held in Atlanta beginning May 7.
Students representing 15 schools from throughout Cochise County, including home schools, were represented among the 119 prize winners announced at the fair. About 136 students in fifth grade through high school presented 121 projects for volunteer community judges to review and select the top entries.
“I can’t say enough good things about our judges,” said Marcus Harston, community outreach and youth programs coordinator for the event. “Teachers did a great job encouraging their students to participate and our judges committed themselves to an in-depth review of every project.”
Displays were set up Wednesday in a ballroom at the Windemere Hotel and Conference Center in Sierra Vista, where high school students with the top projects were interviewed by multiple judges to explain their work and provide reasons for their interest in the topic.
Thursday evening Harston served as the master of ceremonies at the awards presentation, with SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Creden Huber, Director Joseph Beam and Chief Administrative Officer Jason Bowling handing out the top honors. VCCS students dominated the high school division, claiming four of the top five spots.
Three of the top five projects advance to the 2022 Regeneron International Engineering and Science Fair in Atlanta. Grand prize winners included Zoe Lynn as well as the team of Cameron Tinney and Robert Gavin. The students will be accompanied by their teacher advisor, Melissa Bravenec.
Lynn’s project focused on determining the most efficient filter to reduce airborne bacteria in a classroom. Tinny and Gavin’s project was based on “Rebuilding the Zeppelin,” the hydrogen balloon that exploded over Lakehurst, New Jersey, in 1937. The pair manufactured hydrogen using different methods and tested balloons to determine which could hold the most weight.
Juliannah Gavin was one of the first-place winners in the High School Division from the Energy, Engineering, and Technology Sciences category. She presented a project demonstrating the energy-producing advantage of placing solar panels in a Fibonacci spiral, instead of a grid layout, to generate more electricity in less space.
Another first place winner in the High School Division, from the Animal, Earth/Environmental, and Plant Sciences category, Madelynn Morton, presented “The Sour Side of Glucose,” which studied glucose levels in lemonades using glucose testing strips.
Margaret Flissar, the lone student among the top five winners not from VCCS, took first place in the High School Division in the Astronomy & Material Sciences & Physics category. Flissar, who attends Buena High School, presented “Shattered: Combating the Alkali-Silica Reaction,” which focused on improving the performance of concrete created with a mixture that includes crushed glass.
Grand prize winners were announced for seventh- through eighth-grade students and fifth- through sixth-grade students. Huachuca City School student Teyla Izzo earned the top prize among middle school students with “What did you see?” Her biology project focused on left and right brain dominance between men and women.
Janelle Vandermeulen captured the grand prize among elementary school students with “Softball Buddies,” a project that demonstrated which materials make a softball bounce higher.
Prize money and the cost of staging the event is funded by the SSVEC Foundation, a non-profit organization that utilizes unclaimed capital credit payments and donations from the community to sponsor youth programs and scholarships. Capital credits is money returned to SSVEC members over time. When efforts to return these credits are unsuccessful, the funds are turned over to the foundation.
In addition to foundation funds, local sponsors also contribute awards and prize money to the fair and participating students and advisors.