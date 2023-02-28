SIERRA VISTA – On Feb. 22 the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Board of Directors approved applying its entire 2022 operating margin ($8,018,026) to the outstanding wholesale fuel bank (fuel bank) in an effort to stabilize its members’ energy bills.
“This action, on top of the $5 million in capital credits distributed in December (2022) underscores SSVEC’s unwavering commitment to our members,” said Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at SSVEC. “Our investment in local generation, including renewables, will provide better control of pricing in an unpredictable energy market.”
“Our rates are approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission, and at a base residential rate of about 10 cents per kilowatt hour we are usually among the lowest in Arizona. The wholesale fuel cost adjuster charge (Fuel Adjuster) stacks on top of that."
The fuel bank is made up of the cost of energy in excess of what’s covered in SSVEC’s base rate, and it is offset by the Fuel Adjuster, which appears on SSVEC member bills each month. When the fuel bank holds a surplus, members see the Fuel Adjuster as a credit, which was the case in much of 2021. When it holds a deficit, members see a charge, like they do currently.
At present, the SSVEC Fuel Bank is sitting at a $10 million deficit, and members are seeing a Fuel Adjuster charge of 5 cents for every kilowatt hour consumed, resulting in substantial increases in member bills.
“With another $12 million in fuel bank expenses coming from energy consumed toward the end of 2022, had SSVEC done nothing, those increases would have been devastating for our members,” Bowling said.
By applying the 2022 margin generated by SSVEC against the uncollected Fuel Bank liability, Bowling said he sees the cooperative as taking bold and decisive action to protect its members. Furthermore, he sees energy prices stabilizing now, and this will give SSVEC the ability to ramp the Fuel Adjuster back down sooner thanks to SSVEC’s actions.
“This is a big problem, and it is a widespread one, affecting utilities all over the world,"
he said. "The key thing here is, only a cooperative like SSVEC would throw literally everything it has at its disposal to combat it on behalf of our members."
Higher energy costs in 2022 were the result of several factors, according to the SSVEC CEO. Bowling pointed to geopolitical issues as well as domestic policies that drive up the cost of making energy for consumers.
Bowling noted that the cooperative has been aggressive in taking steps to reduce spending in light of higher energy costs.
He also pointed to significant investments that SSVEC has made in recent months aimed at increasing its renewable energy portfolio. The cooperative unveiled plans last year to build a 20-megawatt solar array, with a 20-megawatt battery system, in the McNeal area. The solar field is scheduled to come online in early summer and the battery system in the fall, Bowling said.
TBowling said SSVEC is also working closely with Arizona Eelectric Power Cooperative on its plans to expand its generation portfolio, including the addition of two high-efficiency, fast-ramping turbines at the Apache Power Station in Cochise and additional investments in solar and battery systems in the near future.
“These steps will enhance reliability and reduce our dependence on a volatile energy market,” Bowling said “The immediate need of our members to stabilize their electric bills in the face of unprecedented energy costs was the overriding concern of our board members. I want our members to know that we feel their pain, and we’re doing everything in our power to address this situation.”
