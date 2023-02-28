SIERRA VISTA – On Feb. 22 the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Board of Directors approved applying its entire 2022 operating margin ($8,018,026) to the outstanding wholesale fuel bank (fuel bank) in an effort to stabilize its members’ energy bills.

“This action, on top of the $5 million in capital credits distributed in December (2022) underscores SSVEC’s unwavering commitment to our members,” said Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at SSVEC. “Our investment in local generation, including renewables, will provide better control of pricing in an unpredictable energy market.”

