Members of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) were asked Tuesday to conserve energy due to a heat wave across the western United States that created excess demand on the power grid.
The conservation effort will end today (Wednesday) after 8 p.m., Chief of Member Services Jack Blair reported.
“We asked our members to participate in helping reduce the demand on the entire power grid serving the western United States,” Blair said.
Members apparently got the message and power consumption across the SSVEC grid was lower on Tuesday afternoon, Blair reported.
“We really appreciate the effort our members made in helping out in this situation. We want to say thank you for taking steps to lower consumption. It really helped,” Blair said.
SSVEC is a distribution cooperative that buys electricity from market sources, primarily from the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (APECO), located in Cochise. Despite its proximity to that generation plant, SSVEC also buys some of its power from other sources.
Demand for power in California and in large cities across the western United States has
depleted available supply across the power grid, Blair said, creating the need for members to conserve electricity where possible.
“This effort will end on Wednesday after 8 p.m. We anticipate there will be plenty of electricity available moving forward. We just requested members help out for a short period of time,” he said.
SSVEC members are encouraged to adjust their thermostats a few degrees warmer and delay operating the dishwasher, washing machine and other appliances between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Wednesday.
Thursday, members can return to utilizing all the electricity they need, Blair said.
SSVEC infrastructure to deliver power is in good condition, Blair said, and there are no issues distributing energy.
“We continue to have the capacity to deliver electricity to meet member-demand thanks to the ongoing investment by our members and the professionalism of our employees.”
Business members and irrigators in the SSVEC service area are helping in this conservation effort, agreeing to turn off pumps and take other steps to reduce consumption, Blair said.
Tuesday afternoon Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest investor-owned electric company, also issued a notice asking customers to try and reduce consumption and ease the power shortage.
SSVEC is also taking steps to lower its electric usage by turning up thermometers, turning off lights and utilizing other measures at its facilities.