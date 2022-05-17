Andrea Tyndall has been named vice president of Strategy and Compliance at Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
Jason Bowling, SSVEC Chief Executive Officer, announced the promotion Monday, May 16.
“Annie was the co-founder of our Office of Strategy Management five years ago, and I’m excited that she has accepted this new challenge after 17 years at SSVEC,” Bowling said. “She has proven she has the experience and skills to continue making a positive difference for the cooperative and its members. I’m thrilled she is joining our leadership team.”
Tyndall started at SSVEC as a Right of Way technician in December 2004, coordinating projects with engineering and construction personnel as well as working with the public and private sectors. She later earned promotion to Right of Way agent and in 2011 became the manager for Right of Way and Real Property at SSVEC, managing right-of-way acquisition for SSVEC construction work plans and member projects.
In 2014, Tyndall was promoted to Engineering Services manager where she restructured the group to expand the SSVEC environmental compliance function and added the Project Management Team.
Tyndall is a lifelong Pearce-area resident. She holds a bachelor of science degree in applied management, earning academic distinction on the Grand Canyon University President’s List.
In her new role she will report to Bowling and provide regular updates to the SSVEC Board of Directors on the progress of the cooperative in achieving strategic goals, with emphases on member satisfaction, financial responsibility and employee safety. With this appointment, Tyndall becomes the second woman appointed within the past month to the SSVEC leadership team.
“I’m looking forward to the challenges presented by this new opportunity, and I’m honored to be joining the highly qualified leadership team at SSVEC,” Tyndall said.
Submitted by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative