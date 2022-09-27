Construction of two natural gas turbines will generate enough electricity to meet growing demand and provide enough power to expand the use of renewable energy, local officials are saying.
A petition to finance the construction is scheduled for a hearing Oct. 12 before the Arizona Corporation Commission. If approved by the five-member board, the turbines will be built at the Apache Power Station in Cochise.
The station is operated by the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, which provides about 75% of the power distributed by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative. The plant also generates electricity for five other electric utilities across Arizona, serving about 800,000 members.
“These fast-ramping natural gas turbines will allow SSVEC and AEPCO to dramatically increase the percentage of renewable energy in our overall energy mix and help our power reliability,” said Jack Blair, vice president of Member Services at SSVEC.
Blair said the units are designed to provide power quickly and will supplement solar and other renewable power supplies when weather conditions reduce output. Existing natural gas turbines at the Apache station can take days to generate enough electricity to meet demand, Blair said.
“When the sun goes down, or the clouds roll in, you can literally watch the power supply gauge drop off,” Blair said. “These fast-ramping units will improve our reliability by complementing the renewable energy we distribute.”
ACC approval is not assured, according to SSVEC officials. A similar petition filed earlier this year by the Salt River Project electric utility seeking approval to expand its Coolidge Generation Station was denied by the commission. In that case members of the Randolph community, where the station is located, voiced opposition to the installation of natural gas units.
SSVEC and AEPCO have actively sought community support for its expansion with public presentations and a marketing campaign. SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling rallied support for the project at the Sept. 13 “Good Morning” breakfast meeting hosted by the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce. Members of the cooperative have also received an email newsletter and presentations have been made at community luncheons hosted by SSVEC.