Arizona Generation and Transmission Cooperatives Senior Cooperative Communications Administrator Magen Howard goes over circulars with Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jason Bowling during Tuesday’s Good Morning Sierra Vista event at Cochise College.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jason Bowling enjoys Tuesday’s gathering at Cochise College.
“I believe our community’s energy situation could only be described as ‘in crisis’ if there were nothing we could do about it, but there is something we can do,” Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jason Bowling said Tuesday.
“We can avoid an energy crisis and increase our renewable energy portfolio if we modernize our natural gas units at the Apache Station Power Plant in Cochise.”
“If we don’t add these units, which are capable of running with clean hydrogen, the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative may not be able to expand its renewable energy resources.”
Bowling said the units will assure reliable service when renewable energy sources are not generating enough power.
“We can’t control when the sun shines and the wind blows,” Bowling told an audience of about 75 people. “During those times, these units can be turned on quickly so we can maintain reliable service.”
Bowling was the featured speaker at the “Good Morning, Sierra Vista” breakfast hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce at Cochise College. Bowling said SSVEC’s current energy mix consists of about 12% renewable resources, which could grow to 25% by 2025 if the natural gas units are added.
He described installing the new units as an “ … uphill battle,” pointing to the required approval process by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
He pointed to the 3-2 vote at an August meeting of the commission that rejected a proposal to refund $12.4 million to Tucson Electric Power customers. And an earlier decision that rejected consideration of natural gas units similar to those being sought for the Apache Station Power Plant, which will result in higher utility bills for Salt River Project customers.
Bowling asked for support from those at the breakfast for the new natural gas units. He said commissioners will consider the project at a meeting on Oct. 12.
“We want to show strong community support for this project,” Bowling said, “and we urge members to contact us for advice on how they can support the project.”
The project is formally proposed by the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, which supplies most of the electricity distributed by SSVEC. AEPCO operates the Apache plant, and it is actively expanding its renewable energy portfolio with the installation of additional solar fields and battery storage. SSVEC is a member of AEPCO, which provides wholesale power to more than 420,000 people in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
“We exist to support our members and communities with the reliable, affordable power they need to thrive, and this plan will help us ensure we’re meeting their needs while also helping to enable the clean energy transition in Arizona,” said Patrick Ledger, AEPCO executive vice president and CEO.
Ledger said developing a small amount of flexible, fast-ramping natural gas peaking units will modernize AEPCO’s generation fleet, which was constructed in 1961.
Bowling urged those interested in finding out more about AEPCO’s project to contact the cooperative at ssvec.org.