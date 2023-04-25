Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative held its 85th annual meeting on April 20 at the Benson High School gymnasium.
More than 300 people attended the meeting where they heard from SSVEC Board President Curtis Nolan and Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling.
Thirty-three SSVEC Foundation high school graduates were recognized as scholarship winners presented with $4,000 scholarships.
In his opening remarks, Nolan provided background of SSVEC’s history in this region.
“In 1937 Cochise County Agricultural agent Mark Bliss led a volunteer effort to form a member-only electric cooperative in rural Southeast Arizona,” he said. “Large power companies in the area weren’t interested in bringing electricity to the farms and ranches.”
Electricity was provided to Douglas, Bisbee and Tombstone, which represented mining communities that required power for mining operations. Providing electricity to farms and ranches that were miles apart was not cost effective, so rural Southeastern Arizona families did not receive service.
Bliss worked with the Rural Electrification Administration and teams of volunteers and through those efforts, power was extended to this area. On Nov. 23, 1938, SSVEC was born, establishing the first member-only electric utility in Arizona, and one of the first in the Southwest, Nolan said.
SSVEC has a foundation that supports youth through the cooperative’s scholarship fund, YES Fair and a Washington Youth Tour with funds from unclaimed and donated capital credits. This year, nine high school juniors were part of an all-expense paid tour to Washington D.C. For the first time this year, in addition to a list of college scholarships, SSVEC provided trade scholarships for high school graduates interested in pursuing a trade.
As SSVEC’s new CEO, this was Bowling’s first annual meeting.
“You all own this business,” he said. “We operate it on your behalf as fellow members who are deeply committed to serving you. Over the past year I’ve had the great fortune of leading this incredible team through both rewarding and challenging times.”
He spoke of the high cost of electricity and efforts SSVEC makes to keep energy prices as stable as possible.
Bowling explained that 40% of American energy comes from natural gas generation, with SSVEC’s mix right at 43%. He noted the high cost of fueling gas generators is passed on to SSVEC from its power provider Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, which is then passed onto rate payers. While SSVEC’s rates, which are approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission, are among the lowest in Arizona, Bowling said that when deficits occur in the cooperative’s fuel bank, members will experience rate adjustments in their bills. The fuel bank is made up of the cost of energy in excess of what’s covered in SSVEC’s base rate. It’s offset by the fuel adjuster, which appears in member bills each month. When the fuel banks hold a surplus, members see the fuel adjustment as a credit, but a deficit will cause rates to increase.
Bowling described steps SSVEC takes to protect members from high energy costs. When energy prices are stable, it gives SSVEC opportunities to bring the fuel adjuster down, creating lower electricity bills.
He described how spikes in the cost of natural gas in 2021 caused increases in utility bills.
He said SSVEC is taking steps to stabilize fuel costs and protect members from experiencing the yo-yo effect in rates. A solar field is under construction and a fuel hedging program is in place. Home energy audits to help families with energy efficiency and advocating for members by going to regulators and legislators with solutions are long-term steps SSVEC is taking.
“As much as these long-term moves give me confidence for the future, we understand our members need some relief now,” Bowling said. “So at the very beginning of this we coordinated with local assistance agencies like SEACAP (SouthEastern Arizona Community Action Program) and Salvation Army. They've done some amazing work helping our members and we’re incredibly grateful to them and to their donors, many of whom are SSVEC employees.”
As a co-op, Bowling said SSVEC is doing everything possible to protect its members.
Bowling touched on how SSVEC is doing from a business standpoint, and spoke of how the cooperative closed the year 3.7% below budget. He spoke of a commitment to employee safety through training, of steps SSVEC takes to reduce supply chain issues and much more.
Meeting attendees received prizes through a raffle that SSVEC conducted, which included billing credits, gift cards, camp chairs, a roller cooler, flat screen TV and much more.
Overall reaction to the meeting and the proactive steps SSVEC takes to protect its members from high utility bills was positive.
Benson resident Mike Clark said, “I’m grateful that they’re working so hard to keep our rates low. I think we’re fortunate to have a cooperative like SSVEC managing our rates. It’s especially important for large families and elderly people on fixed incomes.”
While she said she appreciates SSVEC’s efforts to keep rates low, St. David resident and former school board member Katie Miller said she was especially happy to learn about the trade scholarships SSVEC is awarding students.
“I think that students who want to pursue a trade for a career should be rewarded, just like the students who are heading to a college or university, and I really appreciate the trade scholarships,” Miller said. “I thought the meeting was very informative and it was good to learn about what SSVEC does behind the scenes to protect its member ratepayers.”