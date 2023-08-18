ST. DAVID — Monday morning the Arizona Department of Transportation expects to be back at work to replace the State Route 80 bridge over the San Pedro River in St. David.

Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until December. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and unforeseen factors.

