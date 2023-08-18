ST. DAVID — Monday morning the Arizona Department of Transportation expects to be back at work to replace the State Route 80 bridge over the San Pedro River in St. David.
Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until December. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and unforeseen factors.
SR 80 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating eastbound and westbound travel between Flynn Road and Chihaverty Trail near milepost 299.
Temporary traffic signals at bridge access points will be used to regulate traffic in each direction.
According to ADOT, the former bridge is to be replaced by “a continuous three span welded steel plate girder bridge” at a cost of $9,792,626. Crews will replace guardrails and paint new pavement markings.
The work was stopped when ADOT’s contractor ran into trouble with the riverbed soil while constructing the bridge’s columns, according to Garin Groff, ADOT public information officer.
“The drilled shafts are the bridge columns that hold up the bridge," Groff said. "Due to the type of soils in the riverbed the contractor had some challenges constructing the drilled shaft. The contractor is in the process of remediating/repairing the shaft to meet the intent of design. The extra design work needed to be approved prior to making the repair.”
Of course, the work means traffic through the construction site will cause delays and ADOT recommends drivers plan extra travel time as traffic goes down to just one open lane. Traffic will be shifted during construction to allow crews to work on one side of the bridge at a time.
Since a 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place, heavy truck traffic may use alternate routes such as State Route 90 to State Route 82 to pick up SR 80 to the southwest.
