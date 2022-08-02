Purchase Access

Monday marked the first day of school for St. David Unified School District, with administrators reporting a great start to the new school year.

“Everything went really, really well,” said Principal Andrew Brogan. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the first day of school. We’re a kindergarten through 12th-grade campus with 406 students this year, which is pretty high for us. Three years ago, our enrollment was 330, so we’re excited about the growth.”

