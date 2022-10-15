Step lightly, step up. The Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb was held yesterday. The 4.5-mile course features nine staircases (over 1,000 total steps) connected by winding roads.

More photos, Page 5

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?