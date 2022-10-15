Can you see them? The winners are all there in the front row of Saturday’s 31st Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb! First-place winner was Jacob Stewart, No. 1; in second place was Dante Lumpkin, No. 30. The first-place woman finisher was Sarah Coldwell, No. 31; second-place woman finisher was Danelle Early, No. 243.
Former Copper Queen Mine miner and Bisbee law enforcement officer Bennie Scott is the guest of honor as he is interviewed by Bisbee Vogue President and founder of the Bisbee 1000 Cynthia Conroy at Saturday’s event. Scott has been a Queen Mine Tour guide for the past several years.
Can you see them? The winners are all there in the front row of Saturday’s 31st Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb! First-place winner was Jacob Stewart, No. 1; in second place was Dante Lumpkin, No. 30. The first-place woman finisher was Sarah Coldwell, No. 31; second-place woman finisher was Danelle Early, No. 243.
One of the Valley Girls from Green Valley, Pat Boeck, gathers with teammates prior to yesterday’s Great Stair Climb in Old Bisbee.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sarah Coldwell, center left, was the first woman across the finish line in Saturday’s annual stair climb in Bisbee.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
An exhausted and drenched Mike Baez of Gilbert takes a breather after finishing fifth in Saturday’s annual Bisbee 1000.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A runner moves down Clawson Avenue Saturday in Bisbee.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Danielle Chandler and son Gavin, 9, warm up before competing in the annual Bisbee 1000. The Chandlers traveled from Tucson to join in on the fun.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Former Copper Queen Mine miner and Bisbee law enforcement officer Bennie Scott is the guest of honor as he is interviewed by Bisbee Vogue President and founder of the Bisbee 1000 Cynthia Conroy at Saturday’s event. Scott has been a Queen Mine Tour guide for the past several years.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tired Bisbee 1000 runners move up the next stairway.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone