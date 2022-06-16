Frequently, we see trees and shrubs that catch our eye, and we wonder how we can get a tree or shrub like that but we do not know the name.
If we ask the owner if we can take a cutting, they may be flattered that you find their choice something you prize enough to want a clone. They may allow you some cuttings. You may want to keep a pair of hand pruners in your vehicle just in case you see plants you would like to add to your landscape.
Tools you will need: Hand pruners, sharp knife, rooting powder (from most nurseries and big box plant centers), #10 cans or any other one gallon containers (with several holes in the bottom for water to escape to avoid a swamp in the bottom) filled with potting soil or mulch as your rooting medium.
Start by looking for branches that are at least as thick as a pencil or pen so it will have enough food value within it to support its own nutrition until it can grow roots.
When you cut a long branch or stem of several feet, you can cut it into several 1 foot lengths and therefore get several shrubs or trees from a single cutting when possible; sometimes only single foot cuttings are available.
After obtaining 1 foot lengths of tree branch or shrub you want to propagate, push the cutting into the soil not quite to the bottom and then make circular motions to make the hole larger and pull the cutting out again.
Now scrape lightly, (don’t skin it) just enough to remove some of the bark exposing green tissue up from the bottom about 5 or 6 inches all the way around and then wet the cutting.
Dip the wet cutting into the rooting powder or sprinkle the powder on all of the exposed tissue, and gently place the cutting back into the enlarged hole. Be careful not to rub the rooting powder off and then, push the surrounding soil next to the cutting.
Water thoroughly until water runs out the bottom of the container. Water daily to keep the soil damp. When new growth appears, you may transplant it into the permanent location in about four months. Do not fertilize for at least six months. In about six months, begin light fertilizing with fish fertilizer 5-1-1 once a month.
Most landscape shrubs and trees can be started from cuttings. It is cheaper than buying from the stores if you have the patience.
John Chapmanwas a garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in the Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. Questions; john@johnchapman.com