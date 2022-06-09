COCHISE COUNTY — A bill proposed by Arizona House of Representatives members Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci, both R–HD5, could put the responsibility of groundwater management on county boards of supervisors.
House Bill 2661 would allow county supervisors — at its sole discretion — to establish a Rural Management Area and a water–taxing district.
Once established, the RMA would be governed by an area council. The members of the council would not be elected by voters, but from recommendations by the supervisors to the governor who would appoint the members.
According to the bill, the supervisors may designate a Rural Management Area only if it finds the “use of groundwater is approaching a rate of withdrawal equal to or exceeding the current recharge rate and the physical indications of over pumping of water are documented or reliably observed.”
Documentation would include examples of declining water levels in wells and decreasing water levels or flow in hydrologically connected surface water or land subsidence.
The bill language states, “Additional action is needed to protect rights to appropriable water under state or federal law. Additional action and cooperation are needed to assist in meeting the water supply or land use planning needs for the communities within the proposed rural management area. Available groundwater at the applicable regulatory depth below land surface in the area will likely last less than one hundred years, based on credible evidence regarding the current levels of pumping, projected levels of water use and known plans for use.”
The supervisors would establish the boundaries of an RMA and are required to hold at least two noticed public hearings on the proposed resolution and include cities, towns, industrial and agricultural water users and water–related special taxing districts. Two counties may join together in a RMA if the aquifer extends beyond the county boundaries.
Notice must also be provided to the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The bill also allows the boards to rescind the designation of an RMA by a majority vote after a finding that the conditions specified in the resolution no longer apply.
If lands were irrigated or groundwater was pumped for industrial, commercial, municipal and domestic users during the five years preceding the date of the notice of RMA hearings, the irrigation and groundwater pumping may continue.
Land that was not irrigated at any time during the five–year period before the date of the notice of hearing on the designation of the RMA will be deemed to have been in irrigation if it is found that substantial capital investment has been made for the subjugation of that land for an irrigation use, including for onsite irrigation distribution facilities and one or more wells if the drilling and construction of the wells were substantially commenced before the date of the notice.
The designation of an RMA must not alter the legal character of any surface waters or groundwater within the state, affect the vested water rights associated with any surface waters or groundwater or establish any precedent that could be used in a court of law to define, limit or extend the rights of the state or the U.S. over surface waters and groundwater.
Cochise County reaction
Supervisor Ann English said, “This is another bad idea from the Legislature trying to pass off responsibility to counties as they pass off expenditures they do not want to pay to counties. Counties do not have the information or the expertise on water that ADWR has in their department.
“Yes, we would like to be heard on our concerns about water. Yes, we think the state is negligent to not address water statewide. Water basins are not confined to county boundaries or state boundaries. Cochise and Graham counties share a basin. The Douglas area and Mexico share a basin. There are probably others but these two show the problem of county boards being in charge of water districts.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd said she has not taken a position on this bill, but has spoken out in favor of some sort of help with groundwater in the county.
“I know that the counties are generally in favor of having the authority to form a water rural managed area,” she said. “I want to do something and would prefer the RMA to a state managed Active Management Area.
“We have such intense issues in the Willcox area that have been largely created recently because of lack of effort on the state’s part. I have to understand their hesitance, because the drought and receding water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead that support hydroelectric power plus determine water available to the metropolitan areas far outweighs the alarms set by our depleting aquifer.
“I have to agree handing over the problem to counties does appear to be passing the buck, but I am not going to complain if it happens. I support local water control, initiatives and incentives over state control any day. What we do need from the state is a good portion of the funding intended to handle the water conditions in our area.
“Some of the ‘conditions’ are affecting our marketing and development and causing panic, because there is a lack of understanding. State involvement in giving proper information, such as years of water left for our use in this valley, would be greatly appreciated. Many factions are creating various narratives and some are far from true. This type of fiction is causing more problems than we actually have.”
Judd was “appreciative” of the law passed several years ago that would allow the creation of an emergency fund from private donors to support rural residential users as their wells went dry.
She added, “This did not take hold because of a lack of understanding on how it should work and difficulty in gathering funds, as well as determining who the beneficiaries would be. At the time it passed, there were dozens of individuals in trouble and now there are hundreds. It is going to be difficult to create a program around that law without state aid, at this point.”
Supervisor Tom Crosby did not respond to a request for comment.
State reps offer no support
Reps. Gail Griffin and Lupe Diaz (R-HD 14) do not support HB 2661.
Griffin sees a problem with allowing a majority of supervisors to determine restrictions for the whole county.
“With three supervisors at the helm in Cochise County, it means just two have to support the establishment of an RMA. If cities are doing a good job conserving water, they will not be able to opt out of the RMA.”
People will have the opportunity to voice their opinions, but will not be allowed to vote on the establishment of the RMA, which she considers important in the effort.
Griffin said, “Unelected individuals will be making the decisions, restrictions and writing the plan. It allows for a taxing district, but again, no vote of the public. There are other issues that could adversely affect the adjudication process.
“There are many conservation measures that can be implemented without this legislation. Best management practices that include recharge projects, to include mountain front recharge projects, that actually put water into the ground are the type of projects we need to take advantage of. The state is looking at ways to help local areas complete these types of projects.”
She mentioned desalination projects as a way to bring more water into the state and making better use of stormwater runoff.
“We are losing 95% of the rains we get through evaporation,” she said. “Let’s find ways to save that water and get it into the ground to benefit the water basins. You will be hearing about the Arizona Water Authority that we have been working on. We will use the existing Water Infrastructure Finance Authority plan to especially help rural Arizona with conservation projects.”
Diaz also spoke of the Arizona Water Authority and the $1 billion the state has earmarked for water concerns.
His main concern is, if passed, it could affect the pending outcome of the Gila River adjudication — a 45-year running court battle between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and state and local governments and water users. The adjudication includes the protected Upper San Pedro River.
“We have better ways to address the water problem,” he said.
Legislators are looking to the Israeli Consulate for options on water conservation, such as drip irrigation and harvesting water through evaporation techniques.
“Israel has turned their water shortage problem around,” he said. “We can learn a lot from them.”
Working with WIFA, the state could be able to offer loans and grants for recharge and stormwater runoff projects, he said.
“We could help small ranchers capture the water runoff,” he added. “And we need to educate the population and incentivize people to conserve water. We can’t throw a blanket solution to this problem.”
Diaz knows about the problems with groundwater in the Willcox basin and said, “They’re trying to find solutions.”
Citizens offer views
Joann Gasper, with Save Our Wells, is “strongly opposed to the RMA legislation being proposed by narrow interest groups and out-of-state environmental organizations designed like the various California water authority boards.”
“These boards are captive to the vote of only two or three county supervisors who can vote to diminish my access to water and regulate any type of use, including the monitoring of my domestic well,” she said. “This RMA proposal will create 11 to 12 different water authorities across rural Arizona. It seeks total control of our water in rural Arizona.
“The proposed law does specify a process for the BOS to go through before forming the RMA. In other words, certain notice and hearing requirements. However, once the BOS has followed the process, it can unilaterally make a decision that covers all the rural water in the area that it has defined.
“The Board of Supervisors, can adopt, solely at their own discretion — after notice, publication, and two or more hearings — (to) establish a water–related special taxing district. The governing board of the RMAs would be recommended by the supervisors and appointed by the governor.”
She is opposed to the supervisors having the authority to control groundwater use in the county as well as having the authority to establish a taxing district.
Resident Joanne Hageman said she has been following the water problems in the San Pedro aquifer since Villages of Vigneto was proposed. An NPR story on Howard Buffett’s land purchase in the county to research farming in arid conditions was an eye opener.
“I also read about the industrial farming taking place here,” Hageman said. “Big industrial farms, big developments and big money were coming for our water. Why? We are not well regulated.
“In my opinion, all wells should be metered, the quantity of wells per acre must be justified and all wells should have depth restrictions. Deeper wells dug by big money should not drive small farms and ranches from their land. A fair and equitable policy should be drawn up by the ADWR.”
She suggested limiting crops that use a high amount of water for irrigation from a stressed aquifer and eliminating grassy areas that serve no purpose other than to beautify yards.
“It was my hope that state and local governments would act responsibly, but since they are not, statewide water management should be applied,” she said. “I’m for it.”