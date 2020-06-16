REGION — While on the surface it appeared to be good news, the money allotted by Gov. Doug Ducey to Cochise County and its municipalities totaling some $14.051 million may be only a drop in the bucket when it comes to considering lost revenues from the COVID–19 shutdown.
“It’s neither good news nor bad news,” said Bisbee Mayor David Smith regarding the $599,865 granted by the state. “It comes to $114 a person to Bisbee. We were told it’s a very complicated formula by the state budget director.”
The larger cities and counties with over 500,000 people in population, like Tucson and Phoenix and Pinal and Pima counties, were able to apply directly to the federal CARES program, he added.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state is awarding $441 million to Arizona counties, cities and towns after hearing directly from mayors and county leaders on the impact the closure of businesses has had on revenues. The AZCares Fund will help cities, towns and counties that did not receive direct funding from the U.S. Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) and will be allocated based on 2019 census data.
It stated, “Local governments may use their allocation to cover regular payroll costs of public health and public safety personnel, freeing up existing local budget capacity to be deployed elsewhere. The fund is designed to provide maximum flexibility, while minimizing red tape, so municipalities can determine how best to use the funds to meet their needs.”
However, there is still a considerable amount from the $1.9 billion the state received which will be kept in reserve for the state, said Smith.
The money, when paid by the state, will be used to cover the costs of the Bisbee Police and Fire Departments, he explained. “But, it won’t even cover the costs of our Public Safety Personnel Retirement System monthly payments. That’s around $120,000 a month.”
Sierra VistaSierra Vista can receive up to $4.94 million, according to the state.
City Manager Chuck Potucek stated the funding would cover public safety costs which frees up money in the budget which could be used for reserves or for capitol expenditures like the purchase of land at the old Apache Middle School from the Sierra Vista Unifed School District. Having the funds on hand would negate the need for a loan, saving the city money.
He said March tax revenues were not as bad as expected, but April is still up in the air for a little longer.
“I anticipate revenues will not be as good as they were in March,” he added. “We took projections for sales tax revenues down five to six percent for the next fiscal year budget. If our performance is less than that, we could use the reserve money.”
He, too, said the state is holding onto a “large chunk of money” and he does not know what the state plans to do with the funds.
When asked if he was surprised to get some of the COVID-19 relief funds he joked, “I’ve been here for 34 years. I’ve never seen money rain down from the sky before.”
Since the state is still under Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening, Potucek is happy to see local businesses following the safeguards, though he does share some concern for the spread of the virus, particularly as protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis gain traction in the smaller, rural communities.
“We still have city buildings shut down due to infections,” he added. “Many people are teleworking. We still need to be careful.”
Potucek said he still goes into the office every day. “It’s not a terribly exciting lifestyle. My wife and I eat dinner at home and we may go for a walk in the evening, but we stay home for the most part. My wife tells me I’m one of the vulnerable now.”
Cochise CountyCounty Administrator Ed Gilligan said, “This is reimbursement money for COVID19 expenditures. Some have suggested we could use the funds for reimbursement of all of our public safety, health, and emergency expenditures during the pandemic. We’ll follow all of the applicable rules for reimbursement and maximize the available funds to improve outcomes for our residents.”
Daniel Ducon, county budget manager, explained the county is eligible to receive up to $5.741 million in reimbursements for public safety and public health expenses, from March 2020 to December 2020. He expects to have the county’s request in by the end of June.
“Once the county is reimbursed for the public safety and public health employee expenses, the reimbursed funds are used at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors. My recommendation to the Board is to hold the funds in reserves, and then utilize to replace lost revenues as the depth of the loss becomes apparent. No other CARES Act funding or stimulus addresses lost revenues, so this is a great opportunity to do such.”
He was pleased the county would be able to obtain the funding.
“Previously, funds only addressed large cities and counties with a population greater than 500,000, so this is a surprise, but a welcome one,” he said.
TombstoneTombstone is receiving just shy of $150,000 and while Mayor Dusty Escapule said it doesn’t sound like much, it means the world to his city.
The funds must be used for public safety, Escapule said.
“We’re probably going to use it to offset law enforcement and fire department salaries,” the mayor said.
Escapule also mentioned that Tombstone was probably the first city in Cochise County to receive the much-needed money.
“Our financial advisor was aggressive and we received the money last Friday,” Escapule said.
Aside from the public safety use, Escapule said the city may also use some of the money to purchase more of the commercial-grade disinfectant that the city sprays three times a day along Allen Street to keep the area safe for visitors and merchants.
DouglasWhile Tombstone has already received its money, Douglas officials are still trying to get the $1.8 million allocated to their city.
Management Services Director Luis Pedroza said the funds will be used for operations costs for the city’s police, fire and emergency services.
Once the CARES funds are received and used for public safety, the city will be able to use money in its general fund budget to purchase small capital items for other departments, Pedroza said.
“We’re in the process now of applying for the (CARES) funds,” Pedroza said. “We have to submit ledgers that show our expenditures for police and fire. We hope to get the money by later this month or in July.”
WillcoxWillcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke said city officials would have to discuss where they will spend the $405,612 earmarked for the municipality. He enumerated several projects in the city that need attention, such as the city pool and the community center. But then Blaschke was informed that the money may only be used for public safety.
Like Tombstone, the funds will be used for public safety salaries, Blaschke said.
BensonCity Manager Vicki Vivian said told the Herald/Review that, “we have not applied for nor received our allocation yet, but are working on the AZCares Fund application.”
She also included an excerpt from the governor’s press release detailing what the funds can be used for under state law, but included no other specifics about how the funds may be used.