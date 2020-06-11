PHOENIX — Forty years ago, the Arizona legislators recognized the problems inherent with absolutely no control of the use of the state’s groundwater sources and stepped up to preserve the invaluable resource in the most populated areas of the state.
The landmark Arizona Groundwater Management Act of 1980 was signed on June 12, 1980, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), the agency created to oversee water regulation.
“The 1980 Act was and remains the most sweeping state law in the Nation governing groundwater use. In addition to creating a coherent, manageable system for helping wean Arizona’s most populous regions from groundwater use, it enacted the framework for long-term groundwater-use reduction that continues to the present,” ADWR stated in a press release.
In 1980, Arizona water use was on a path to exceed 10 million acre–feet per year statewide with the majority of it coming from the ground. Both water users and political leaders recognized the continuation of groundwater pumping at such levels in the fast–growing state was not sustainable.
“The whole structure was ready to collapse,” recalled former Arizona Governor Bruce Babbitt in 2016.
“Sometimes things have to get so bad that it’s almost impossible to do anything more before people really come together,” recalled Babbitt, who recently spoke with ADWR about the origins of the Arizona Groundwater Management Act.
“Sometimes it’s that kind of disaster that finally motivates people to do what perhaps they should have done much earlier.”
The Act addressed the problem in central Arizona by prohibiting the expansion of farmland, requiring an assured 100-year water supply for new residential development, limiting the drilling of new wells, and imposing mandatory conservation requirements. With these measures in place, groundwater depletion in central Arizona slowed dramatically, according to ADWR.
As part of the 1980 Act, the ADWR was created to enforce the Act in the regions of the state called Active Management Areas (AMAs). The department also was charged with taking responsibility for managing Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water.
At the same time, the law required the AMAs to wean themselves from groundwater pumping. Four of Arizona’s five, largely urban, AMAs are required to reach safe yield, which means reliance on groundwater had to balance with recharge, by 2025.
“In passing the Groundwater Management Act, the state recognized that overuse of groundwater — a finite supply — threatened the economy and welfare of Arizona and its citizens,” said former ADWR Director Kathleen Ferris, who served as director of legislative staff working on the project in 1979-1980.
“While more must be done to protect the state’s groundwater, I hate to think of where we’d be now without the Act.”
Governor Doug Ducey stated, “In Arizona, we stand on the shoulders of giants — pragmatic, visionary leaders whose achievements have shown us the way and enabled our high quality of life. Last year, we followed their example by coming together, Republicans and Democrats, to pass Arizona’s Drought Contingency Plan. We will continue to be guided by a spirit of collaboration and cooperation as we build on the work of those who came before us and secure Arizona’s water future for generations to come.”
Ferris and her husband, filmmaker Michael Schiffer, produced a documentary on the creation of the Act – “Groundwater: To enact a law for the common good.
The Act has succeeded at the goal remarkably well, ADWR noted. Overall, Arizona’s commitment to water stewardship has paid off.
Since 1957, Arizona’s population has grown nearly 500 percent, to 6.7 million residents as of 2018. Its economy has exploded from a gross domestic income of $13.4 billion in 1957 to about $270 billion in 2017. Yet, despite such dramatic growth, Arizona’s total water use actually declined to 1957 levels following the passage of the Act, according to the ADWR.
Today, Arizona uses roughly 7 million acre-feet of water per year, which is nearly the same amount that Arizona water users consumed more than 60 years ago.
Outside of active management areas and non–irrigation areas, as the one in the Douglas Basin in Cochise County, groundwater use in Arizona remains essentially unregulated.
ADWR noted while the law regulates groundwater use in the most populated areas of the state, rural regions are not covered by the law, and many rural aquifers are showing signs of stress. Ducey’s Arizona Water Initiative is studying the water conditions in many of those rural regions now.