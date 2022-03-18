SIERRA VISTA — The state has revoked the licenses of Mary's Mission, a local residency and rehabilitation program for boys and girls.
Officials have called Mary's Mission residents some of the toughest children to place in the juvenile system because of their backgrounds and mental health issues.
The decision from an administrative law judge and the designee for the interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services was issued earlier this week and states that Mary's Mission must "promptly cease and desist all actions."
The ruling to shut down the two units — there is a center for boys in Sierra Vista and a facility for girls in Hereford — comes after investigators from the Department of Health visited both locations last year and cited Director William Lacey with myriad violations.
Lacey and his staff appealed the findings and after a three-day hearing in Phoenix in early December an administrative law judge affirmed the findings by the health department's investigators.
In her 24-page findings of fact on Feb. 22, Tammy L. Eigenheer, the administrative law judge hearing the case, stated that in both the boys and girls facilities the issues discovered were in violation of state law and pose a "direct risk to the life, health and safety of residents of the boys and girls unit."
Robert Lane, a designee for health department interim Director Don Herrington, affirmed Eigenheer's decision on March 15 and dismissed Mary's Mission's appeal.
Lacey and officials at Mary's Mission have until April 15 to request another hearing on the matter with the Clerk of the Arizona Department of Health Services or until April 20 to request a judicial review in Cochise County Superior Court.
The Herald/Review has reached out to Mary's Mission for comment, but has yet to hear back as of this publication.